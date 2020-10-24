Wulff Wisdom: Would you ‘druther’?

“Hey! Look at that up there on that branch!” I exclaimed with excitement.

My husband glanced up from his phone and said “Yup.”

I was irritated. “But did you SEE it? I mean really SEE it?”

My battle cry: looking at something doesn’t necessarily mean one sees it. In my book, you need to look at something and see it … the color, shape, movement … and drink in the pleasantness (or not) of what you are seeing. It’s like the old adage to stop and smell the roses.

Every morning I step outside on the deck, and fill my senses full of the specialness that is Wyoming. I’ve done it my whole life: first thing before coffee or even dressing. It doesn’t matter what the weather is like, I have to fill my lungs full of fresh air, feel it brush over my face, and then I listen. Birds chirping. Horses nickering because they know they’ll soon be fed. The cat’s meow as she steps silently across the lawn to join me. Across the river I can hear the rhythm of a swather as it cuts hay, or hear cattle bawling as they are trailed to or from summer pasture. A coyote is yipping along the ridge to the south, and I can hear the neighbor calling in his cows to feed.