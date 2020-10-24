Wulff Wisdom: Would you ‘druther’?

“Hey! Look at that up there on that branch!” I exclaimed with excitement.
My husband glanced up from his phone and said “Yup.”
I was irritated. “But did you SEE it? I mean really SEE it?”
My battle cry: looking at something doesn’t necessarily mean one sees it. In my book, you need to look at something and see it … the color, shape, movement … and drink in the pleasantness (or not) of what you are seeing. It’s like the old adage to stop and smell the roses.
Every morning I step outside on the deck, and fill my senses full of the specialness that is Wyoming. I’ve done it my whole life: first thing before coffee or even dressing. It doesn’t matter what the weather is like, I have to fill my lungs full of fresh air, feel it brush over my face, and then I listen. Birds chirping. Horses nickering because they know they’ll soon be fed. The cat’s meow as she steps silently across the lawn to join me. Across the river I can hear the rhythm of a swather as it cuts hay, or hear cattle bawling as they are trailed to or from summer pasture. A coyote is yipping along the ridge to the south, and I can hear the neighbor calling in his cows to feed.
There’s a wonderful richness of smells: crisp, clean air; trees, fresh-cut hay, damp earth, coffee brewing. I give thanks every single day I can do this and not be forced to smell the smells of a city teeming with humanity.
Some time back, I joined a group of friends on a late Friday afternoon to enjoy some light-hearted banter and relaxation after a busy week. I was often surprised when I was invited, but I think they enjoyed teasing me about my ‘druthers’ compared to theirs.
“Would you ‘druther’ have a cat or a dog? Car or pickup? Mare or gelding?”
The subject of favorite smells came up. They began gushing over names of bottled scents that sounded more like illicit activities than scents: Opium, Red Door, Obsession, Guilty, Scandal.
“What’s yours?” All eyes turned to me.
I grinned, estimating the number of eyebrows my answer would raise.
“Horses,” I said simply. “Horses just in from the meadow on a summer day.”
Rolling eyes. Sideways grins. The familiar raised eyebrows. Then they turned back to cooing and crooning over the domesticated scents of florals, freshly baked bread, exotically flavored coffee, cookies, and even babies. (I always thought they smelled funny.)
Truthfully, I don’t mind being the odd one out. I love the smells of rain and fresh-cut hay or grass, which isn’t uncommon. However, branding fires, whiskey, tobacco, and gunpowder (which top my list) caused some wrinkled foreheads and snickers. I finished off by the mention of wet saddle blankets, cows, sagebrush, damp earth, and pine trees.
A bit of head-shaking ensued.
I don’t explain the bottle of Red Cell (performance horsemen alert!) in the mud room. I open it up often just to smell that piquant clover-ginger-clove aroma that transports me back to Tucson when I worked on the track and lived—literally—with race horses. Why? The sense of smell directly accesses our memory, emotions, and evoke personal associations.
Just imagine my delight in randomly running across a unique website that actually makes the most-loved scents on my list! (Raise your eyebrows … it’s just the way I am.) The names of the scents intrigued me as well: Mountain Hideout, Home on the Range, Blazing Saddles, The Gambler, Fire In The Hole, Calamity Jane, Cursed Cowboy. Each has its own unique scent, mostly of leather, gunpowder, sagebrush, campfire, bourbon, damp earth, clove, orange, tobacco, cinnamon, and fresh-cut grass.
I think fondly of branding time, gathering or checking cattle, haying season, smokey bunkhouses during hunting season, farming winter wheat with my dad, and night checks during calving. It reminds me of all the times I stepped into the odoriferous confines of the tack room as I put away my saddle, bridle and blankets after a long day of riding.
The five senses are incredible: touch, sight, hearing, smell, and taste. They are free and cost us nothing, but give us everything. We go about our days without giving them a thought, or about what our world would be without them.
Today’s world is complicated and in turmoil. We should take some time to keep things simple, if even for a few minutes. We should “stop to smell the roses.”
Or in my case—the horses.
