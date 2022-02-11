Wyoming 2-1-1: Connecting Wyoming to resources

Wyoming has a singular opportunity to connect Wyoming-based programs to deliver services to Wyomingites when and where they need them. American Rescue Plan Act funds can ensure that this free, confidential referral and information helpline and website will be available to connect people of all ages across Wyoming to the essential health and human services they need.

Wondering what 2-1-1 is and how we help?

2-1-1s are available nationwide and play a very specific role in addressing social needs. The problem is, not many people know about 2-1-1 or the role it plays. There are no national advertisements or public service announcements for 2-1-1; there is no Federal support for 2-1-1 or national health policy that directs citizens to use this free public service.

Until Wyoming 2-1-1 launched a decade ago, Wyoming had no comprehensive statewide provider of information and referrals for Wyoming. Now, 2-1-1 serves 100% of the Wyoming population. Wyoming 2-1-1 can connect individuals to nearly 2,500 programs across Wyoming.

Wyoming 2-1-1 is an independently operated nonprofit that works directly with nonprofit, government, and faith-based programs to maintain a comprehensive database of Wyoming-based programs to deliver services to Wyomingites when and where they need them.

How Does Wyoming 2-1-1 Help Wyomingites?

When someone calls 2-1-1 for help, they aren’t just “patched through” to agencies. They can connect to a real person who, from that first hello, guides the caller to the help they need. 2-1-1 specialists are trained to identify and address root causes of a client’s problem and connect them with a wide range of resources that meet all their underlying needs.

In 2021, our Community Resource Specialists answered nearly 5,700 requests for help, provided over 11,900 referrals statewide, partnered with the Wyoming Quality Counts and the Preschool Development Grant team, and launched a “Community Resource Center” powered by the Wyoming 2-1-1 resource database.

Wyoming 2-1-1 ensures that services like shelter, food, utilities, healthcare, mental health resources, employment support services, programs for children, youth and families, support for veterans, seniors and persons with disabilities, and support for community crisis and disaster recovery can all be found in 2-1-1’s database.

2-1-1 can be accessed by phone or computer. A toll-free call to 2-1-1 connects you to a community resource specialist in Wyoming who can put you in touch with local organizations that provide critical services that can improve — and save — lives. No matter the situation, the specialists at 2-1-1 listen, identify underlying problems, and connect people in need with resources and services in their community that improve their lives.

The ultimate goal of Wyoming 2-1-1 is to improve the health and welfare of Wyoming’s citizens by connecting them to appropriate services. Wyoming 2-1-1 can be used directly by consumers as well as by service providers and case managers for referral information.

We are present and visible in communities, attending local meetings, diving deeply into the issues, and providing solutions for communities around the State, and they have also been at the forefront of disaster response, including the COVID crisis.

That means 2-1-1 doesn't just change lives. It also helps the social service ecosystem run more efficiently, ensuring that people in need are connected to agencies that can help them in the right way. No other program has its “finger on the pulse” of Wyoming’s greatest needs like Wyoming 2-1-1 does.

As the board of Wyoming 2-1-1, we’re honored that the Governor continues to recognize the importance of Wyoming 2-1-1 as the backbone of Wyoming’s caring infrastructure. We want to invite everyone to use this essential service.

We also want to invite you to help raise awareness about the essential mission of Wyoming 2-1-1!

If you know someone who needs services but doesn’t know where to turn, tell them they can simply dial 2-1-1. Our team will connect them to the resources they need.

If you work for or volunteer with a nonprofit in Wyoming, make sure your services are included in our database.

And, if you want to celebrate us, join us at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 16 for an official Proclamation Signing with Governor Gordon in the Governor’s Ceremonial Room.

Michele DeHoff, Board Chair; Sheila Bush, Vice Chair; Steve Hamaker, Treasurer; Jen Simon, Past Chair; John Fritz; Christi Haswell; Gigi Jasper; JoAnn M. Skeim-True; Amy Spieker

