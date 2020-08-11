Wyoming Medical Center: Our time is now to achieve a brighter, stronger health care future

Fifteen months ago, the Wyoming Medical Center Board of Directors – an all-volunteer group of local community leaders and physicians – shared with our community that we were exploring whether we could find a like-minded organization to help ensure the best possible future for health care in our community and our state.

We have moved forward with extreme caution and asked the hard questions, of ourselves and especially of Banner. Importantly, and with great intensity over the last seven months during the due diligence period, we have challenged ourselves and Banner with the same questions the Star-Tribune Editorial Board posed recently, as well as many more. As with all our decisions, and especially one this important, the Board has been deliberate and thoughtful.

We have explored the issue of the cost of health care in great depth. Banner shares a commitment to finding ways to lower the cost of care for the community, and they understand this must be a key focus and priority. Having access to greater buying power through Banner’s supply chain is an important part of a complex equation. We believe it will help, but we will also have to work together with local employers, insurance companies and government payors (Medicare and Medicaid) to achieve success. Banner is committed to doing this hard work. In addition, together, we will build a network of care with Banner’s three other Wyoming hospitals and expand telehealth services. These efforts will help keep people from having to travel far from home to get the care they need, while positively impacting the overall health of Wyomingites and the cost of care.