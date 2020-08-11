Wyoming Medical Center: Our time is now to achieve a brighter, stronger health care future

Fifteen months ago, the Wyoming Medical Center Board of Directors – an all-volunteer group of local community leaders and physicians – shared with our community that we were exploring whether we could find a like-minded organization to help ensure the best possible future for health care in our community and our state.
We have moved forward with extreme caution and asked the hard questions, of ourselves and especially of Banner. Importantly, and with great intensity over the last seven months during the due diligence period, we have challenged ourselves and Banner with the same questions the Star-Tribune Editorial Board posed recently, as well as many more. As with all our decisions, and especially one this important, the Board has been deliberate and thoughtful.
We have explored the issue of the cost of health care in great depth. Banner shares a commitment to finding ways to lower the cost of care for the community, and they understand this must be a key focus and priority. Having access to greater buying power through Banner’s supply chain is an important part of a complex equation. We believe it will help, but we will also have to work together with local employers, insurance companies and government payors (Medicare and Medicaid) to achieve success. Banner is committed to doing this hard work. In addition, together, we will build a network of care with Banner’s three other Wyoming hospitals and expand telehealth services. These efforts will help keep people from having to travel far from home to get the care they need, while positively impacting the overall health of Wyomingites and the cost of care.
The WMC Board pushed hard to challenge our assumptions around local control and to develop solutions in the proposed agreement that protect our community. Banner is committed to Wyoming Advisory Board to include physicians, community members and others who will have input on the strategic vision for the organization, as well as ensuring quality and regulatory compliance. The WMC Foundation will also have an expanded role that includes not only the responsibility to administer one of Wyoming’s largest private foundations with well in excess of $220 million in initial funding, but also the duty and legal ability to enforce the covenants in the agreement between WMC and Banner. In addition, Natrona County will preserve the separate legal capacity to ensure the commitments Banner is making in its agreement with the County are met. These are key safeguards providing important protection for our community.
The reality is that in the health care world of today and the future, WMC as a standalone hospital by itself simply cannot afford the kinds of investments required to secure our health care future. Given where health care is now and where it is going, we must seize the opportunity we have now with Banner or risk a more uncertain future and our ability to find the right partner for our community.
Banner’s commitment to invest $100 million over ten years in WMC, in addition to dedicating capital toward technology and other infrastructure and ensuring seed funding for a separate, private $220 plus million foundation focused solely on health care in Natrona County, demonstrates their understanding of the responsibility to invest and keep money right here to take care of our community now and for many decades to come.
The work of the last many months has revealed a clear answer to what is in the community’s best interest for the future of health care: Banner is simply the right partner for us. They have Wyoming roots and the health care expertise and financial strength to catapult forward the strong health care WMC provides today to achieve a brighter, more secure health care future for generations to come. Embracing this rare and special opportunity now to become Wyoming’s flagship hospital for an organization that is a true cultural fit for our community is the right thing for our County, our region and our State.
Michele Chulick is the WMC President and CEO. Jessica Oden is the WMC Board Chair. Beth Worthen is the WMC Board Vice Chair. Lisa Burridge is the WMC Board Secretary.
