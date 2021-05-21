Wyoming Untrapped: Be aware of hazards on public lands

In Wyoming, we need our space and the freedom to roam on our public lands. Increased visitation and development is sending us further afield in search of solitude. We are blessed to have such a spacious state. However, we are faced with increased hazards almost anywhere on our public lands as dogs and other “non-target” species are trapped and snared.
Traps and snares can kill your pet, and it's legal under Wyoming law, even directly on public trails. More than 80 Wyoming dogs have been reported trapped unintentionally since 2010. Some of those died with their owners desperately trying to save their lives. Without the right equipment and information, they never had a chance. Trap release preparedness is part of being responsible for the safety of your dog and anyone else who’s with you.
When you head out, remember TRAP: Take your jacket. Remember your wire cutters. Always have a static leash. Prepare to carry your dog.
First, take care of you. An injured animal, even your best friend, is going to bite. Using your jacket, put your dog’s head into one sleeve so you are less likely to be bitten. The sleeve of your coat also covers the dog’s eyes and smells like you, providing some comfort.
Leghold traps are the easiest to deal with. Using your hands or feet, compress the levers or springs on each side of the trap to open its jaws and release the dog. It is always a good idea to visit a veterinarian after any incident to rule out a fracture or a dog’s broken teeth from biting at the trap.
Killing neck snares are more of an emergency and are deadly. They are designed to asphyxiate by way of a high-grade wire noose and a one-way locking tab. Some have a spring so that animals go into shock quickly, within a minute or two. Snares are intended to catch animals immediately behind the jaw and compress the carotid arteries and trachea.
Some animals are snared lower down the neck, resulting in a slower, more painful death. This is why in some states, but not yet Wyoming, trappers are required to check snares every 24 hours. The best choice is to cut the wire around the animal’s neck, but you’ll need good (Felco-type) wire cutters to sever the wire. Always carry your cutters and be prepared to use them.
Lethal Conibears, or body-grip/quick-kill traps, are square frame devices with strong springs. They can be challenging to open, particularly the large ones found near wetland areas. Trappers set these with a specific tool, and it is unlikely you will have a setting tool with you on your hike, and only a possibility that you will be able to save your pet. However, if you have strong hands and it is a smaller body-grip trap, you may be able to compress one spring and latch the device so the animal can breathe. If springs are too strong, there is a simple way to open the trap using a leash or rope. It requires threading it through the large rings of the spring. This gives enough leverage to compress the springs and possibly free the dog.
It’s heart-wrenching and dangerous to leave your trapped and injured dog alone while you go get help. In a good scenario, you’ll carry your dog back to the truck after you have freed her. If she’s a 75-pound lab mix, and you’re 20 miles out, that could be a problem. Be prepared to walk out by bringing a backpack or dog-carrying harness like the Fido-Pro.
It is legal to remove your pet from a trap or snare, but illegal to remove it. Report the incident to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, along with the geographic coordinates. If able, take a photo of your pet and the trap. Also report the incident details to Wyoming Untrapped for recording on the only database of dog-trapping incidents.
Please know what to do before heading out into the field. Find all the information necessary to save the life of your pet on wyominguntrapped.org, including online trap release instructional videos, a downloadable trap release brochure that you can carry with you, and trap-release tool kits called UNtrap Packs. In-person workshops are also available. Keep in touch with Wyoming Untrapped for workshop locations throughout Wyoming, dates, and times. Meanwhile, get involved with trapping reform issues in our state. We all love our dogs. Please stay trap-aware and keep yours alive and well.
Wyoming Untrapped promotes trapping reform through education and advocacy for Wyoming’s people, pets and wildlife.
Susan Eriksen-Meier is the founder of Eriksen-Meier Consulting. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Natural Resources from the University of Massachusetts, a Masters in Environmental Science from Antioch New England Graduate School, and is a Standards for Excellence licensed consultant. Susan spends as much time as possible on Wyoming trails with her best friend, Fritz, a herding mix who found his way into Susan’s heart through the Star Valley Animal Shelter.