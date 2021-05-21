Wyoming Untrapped: Be aware of hazards on public lands

Killing neck snares are more of an emergency and are deadly. They are designed to asphyxiate by way of a high-grade wire noose and a one-way locking tab. Some have a spring so that animals go into shock quickly, within a minute or two. Snares are intended to catch animals immediately behind the jaw and compress the carotid arteries and trachea.

Some animals are snared lower down the neck, resulting in a slower, more painful death. This is why in some states, but not yet Wyoming, trappers are required to check snares every 24 hours. The best choice is to cut the wire around the animal’s neck, but you’ll need good (Felco-type) wire cutters to sever the wire. Always carry your cutters and be prepared to use them.

Lethal Conibears, or body-grip/quick-kill traps, are square frame devices with strong springs. They can be challenging to open, particularly the large ones found near wetland areas. Trappers set these with a specific tool, and it is unlikely you will have a setting tool with you on your hike, and only a possibility that you will be able to save your pet. However, if you have strong hands and it is a smaller body-grip trap, you may be able to compress one spring and latch the device so the animal can breathe. If springs are too strong, there is a simple way to open the trap using a leash or rope. It requires threading it through the large rings of the spring. This gives enough leverage to compress the springs and possibly free the dog.