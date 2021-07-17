Wyoming Wildlife Federation: A quarter of Wyoming lands need a manager

Tracy is a Westerner, a hunter, and a firm believer in the multiple-use mandates for public land management. She supports expanded recreational opportunities, grazing, responsible energy and mineral development, and ensuring there’s abundant wildlife for hunting and wildlife watching. She’s exactly who we need to lead the Bureau of Land Management: someone who understands the West and our way of life. Most importantly, Wyoming needs someone who recognizes its citizens know what’s best for our state, and will listen to and work with the people of Wyoming to come up with solutions to some of our most pressing challenges that we can all support.

Tracy is imminently qualified, and is a true collaborator. But don’t just take my word for it. People from all walks of life have been weighing in on her nomination saying the same thing. A logger and Republican state senator in Montana, Chas Vincent, says where Tracy “will excel is her ability and her experience in collaboration and listening to both sides of an issue.” The owner of a coal mine in Montana says “she will serve the Bureau and the country well.” And 35 sporting groups with the American Wildlife Conservation Partners said “her deep understanding of the myriad land management challenges before the agency make her uniquely qualified to lead the BLM.”

The verdict is clear: Tracy Stone-Manning will provide the balanced, solutions-oriented leadership that the Bureau of Land Management needs. I -- along with anyone that’s had the pleasure of working with her over the past several decades -- encourage Senators Barrasso and Lummis, and the rest of the U.S. Senate, to confirm her swiftly.

Dwayne Meadows is executive director of the Wyoming Wildlife Federation. He lives in Wilson, Wyoming where he helps out on the family ranch and outfitting business in addition to working for the Federation, raising two kids, and enjoying the outdoor recreation Wyoming has to offer. He can be reached at Dmeadows@wyomingwildlife.org

