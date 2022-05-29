Yablonski: New big-game migration partnership highlights incentives for private working lands

Last week, the State of Wyoming and the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced a new bipartisan “Partnership to Support Big Game Working Lands Conservation in Wyoming” to encourage the voluntary conservation of migration corridors on private working lands. This partnership stems from recent political efforts to conserve critical migratory corridors for elk, mule deer, and pronghorn. Both the Trump and Biden administrations have prioritized working with western states on migration initiatives, and Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon signed an executive order directing the state to protect ungulate migrations.

To be successful, these efforts — in Wyoming and throughout the West — must harness voluntary cooperation and engage the ranchers and farmers who provide essential habitat along these migratory routes. This partnership is an important step. Instead of creating burdensome regulations or designations, state and federal leaders are committing to work with landowners and partners to provide incentive-based tools for conservation on private lands. This is an important step to joining with property owners as partners, not targets, in providing habitat for migratory wildlife.

Private working lands in the West are essential for the survival of migratory elk, pronghorn, and mule deer. Private land covers 6 million acres, or 30%, of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, and elk spend as much as 80% of their time on private land during the winter. Yet while landowners provide essential habitat during the brutal winter months, wildlife are often lousy tenants. They compete with livestock for forage, tear down fences, and can spread disease. Living with wildlife often comes at an economic cost, making it harder for ranchers and farmers to scrape by and maintain the open spaces the wildlife depend on.

Last year, the Property and Environment Research Center (PERC) joined with other conservation organizations to highlight the need for federal agencies to, in the words of USDA Undersecretary Robert Bonnie, do conservation “with” private landowners, not “to” private landowners, when undertaking efforts to protect migration corridors. The tools announced for use in Wyoming capture this essential distinction. In addition to expanding existing approaches including conservation easements and financial and technical assistance, state and federal officials are starting a new voluntary opportunity for conservation leasing.

Whereas a conservation easement involves a public entity or conservation group purchasing development rights from a landowner in perpetuity, a conservation lease is a shorter, tailored, 10- to 15-year agreement whereby the landowner is paid to provide wildlife habitat. It’s a new tool that respects an individual landowner’s unique needs, while being short and flexible enough to adjust for changing circumstances. Under this pilot program the Department of Agriculture and landowners can choose to enter into a base conservation lease, and then private conservation organizations can negotiate and compensate landowners for any additional conservation efforts on top of the base agreement.

PERC and the Greater Yellowstone Coalition recently entered into Montana’s first elk occupancy agreement, a private version of a conservation lease, with a ranching family outside of Yellowstone National Park. Under this agreement, we were able to quickly negotiate a deal that worked for the family to conserve nearly 500 acres of elk winter range. In exchange for payment, the ranchers are using 1.25 miles of wildlife-friendly fencing to exclude livestock and allow for the free and unrestricted movement of elk while also managing and enhancing habitat. PERC is also working with conservation partners to establish a privately run brucellosis compensation fund for Paradise Valley. The fund would offset a large portion of the disease costs borne by ranchers for having elk utilize their property.

The new habitat leasing program being piloted in Wyoming and the privately-funded incentive pilots being offered by PERC and its partners will provide a framework for collaboration that landowners and conservation groups across the West can work together to build off of. Our work on the elk occupancy agreement demonstrates the conservation benefits that can be achieved when the unique situational needs of wildlife and landowners are addressed. It is our hope that more private groups will step forward to partner with other landowners and agencies to build on this success for Wyoming and, eventually, throughout the West.

Too often, private working lands are depicted as the colorless, featureless areas on a map. Conserving migration corridors will require giving color to this essential habitat not by designation or regulation, but through voluntary incentives and market signals that reward landowners for conservation. By working together, we can help turn wildlife into an economic asset instead of a liability to ensure that both rural communities and wildlife populations can thrive.

Brian Yablonski is the CEO of PERC (the Property and Environment Research Center) in Bozeman, Montana.

