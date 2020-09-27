Zeidler: True should be lauded, not censured

Isn’t Wyoming the equality state? Wyoming boasts this slogan to no end. It has been especially present in the last year with the 150th anniversary of women’s suffrage in Wyoming. However, if you even glance at the rosters for the elected offices in our great state, you would see that we do not put this into practice. Wyoming has been given a “D” for its representation by women according to a recent report by RepresentWomen. Wyoming has been and is still very much a “good ol’ boys club.” There are hardly any women’s voices present in our elected offices. I think what the Cowgirl Run Fund represents is at the heart of what we should be supporting as the “Equality State.” As a former President of Natrona County Republican Women, I, for one, can attest to how intimidating it can be to get into the political arena here in Wyoming. So, to have a group out there, helping women learn about the political process, making it less intimidating and encouraging involvement is exactly what we need.