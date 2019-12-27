Zito: The town that wouldn't be passed by

Need a coat during the brisk months in the narrows? No worries; just go to the library, where anyone who needs a warm winter coat can feel free to take their pick from a variety of very nice coats and jackets just inside the library doors.

In December, Santa just happens to be volunteering there. You can get your photo taken with him in his sleigh.

The town also sponsors a home-decorating contest, a parking meter-decorating contest and a business-decorating contest. The festivities here are serious.

That is because it seems everyone here clings to the sense of community that keeps its citizenry connected, stable and engaged.

They understand, as do millions of other Americans, that the most important things have not passed their town by, even in the toughest of times. Faith, compassion and community have persisted.

It is likely that whoever donated the money for the layaways here in Everett grew up in the warm embrace of the town’s grace and character. It is also likely that this character is what inspired him or her to give back.

Here’s what might surprise you the most: I think America is mostly this way. At least, America is more like Everett than it is like whatever you see on cable news. You just sometimes have to slow down to see it.

Salena Zito is a CNN political analyst, and a staff reporter and columnist for the Washington Examiner.

