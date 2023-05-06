As mothers, we take our kids to public lands, where we camp, hunt, fish, hike, explore and wonder at the richness of Wyoming’s open spaces. We teach our children the importance of balanced public management that facilitates multiple uses, including energy, agriculture, recreation and conservation.

We are also both active participants in Wyoming’s ongoing and robust dialogue on public land use and management in a variety of contexts — greater sage-grouse, migration corridors, national grasslands and others. We have witnessed the successes that can result from such dialogue, when diverse stakeholders wrestle with the many expectations we have of our public lands and find creative ways of balancing those demands.

Maybe this is why we received the news of the Bureau of Land Management’s proposed Conservation and Land Health Rule with optimism.

The proposed rule builds on work that Wyoming has been doing for decades. It does not prioritize conservation above other public land uses, such as grazing, oil and gas, or mining. Instead, it recognizes conservation as one use among many, as directed by Federal Land Policy Management Act. That statute defines multiple use to specifically include “watershed[s], wildlife and fish, and natural scenic, scientific and historical values” as resources, among others, for which the BLM must manage public lands.

The proposed rule contemplates flexibility. It formalizes existing mechanisms for conservation where appropriate and proposes new creative tools — conservation leasing, for example. It makes ample space for states, Tribes, local governments and the public to engage in the implementation of these new programs. Its potential benefits are numerous — restored connectivity for migrating game, reduced risk of wildfire, control of invasive species, increased forage for livestock and wildlife, improved recreation opportunities and a landscape that is more resilient in the face of drought and changing weather patterns.

Above all, the proposed rule acknowledges that public lands must also be managed for resources we value in Wyoming — fish and wildlife habitat, water quality, recreational opportunities and open spaces — and the protection and restoration of these resources must be part of the multiple-use conversation.

The good news is, we already know how to do this in Wyoming. The state has long been a leader in conservation, advocating for and implementing public land management in a way that facilitates multiple use and supports our economy. For example, several years ago, Gov. Gordon convened a group of stakeholders to review management of big game migration corridors across the state. After thoughtful discussion and public input, the Governor issued Executive Order 2020-1 on Wyoming Mule Deer and Antelope Migration Corridor Protection, directing state agencies to consider the functionality of corridors when issuing permits and encouraging local governments and private landowners to consider ways to avoid impacting migrating deer and antelope.

Building on this success, the State of Wyoming and U.S. Department of Agriculture recently signed a memorandum of understanding, agreeing to collaboratively invest in the “conservation, restoration, management, and long-term stewardship of multiple-use public and private lands that support migratory big game.” The result has been, in part, millions of federal dollars invested in private landowners willing to conserve and protect corridors as part of federal farm bill programs.

This is just one example of how, in Wyoming, we engage in difficult discussions and make challenging decisions about the management of our public lands and resources. There are countless others, including the Wyoming Sage-Grouse Executive Order and related Sage Grouse Implementation Team, the Wyoming Wildlife and Natural Resource Trust, the Wyoming Wildlife and Roadways Implementation Initiative Team, Governor Mead’s Task Force on Forests, the recently established Wyoming Outdoor Recreation Fund, the Wyoming Wildlife Task Force, and Governor Gordon’s Invasive Species Initiative, to name a few.

Moreover, we understand the economic value public lands have for Wyoming, its residents and our children. Wyoming’s economy depends on managing public lands for a variety of uses in a way that balances the need for energy, recreation and conservation. This proposed rule recognizes that public land benefits — economic and otherwise — are derived not only from oil and gas, coal and grazing, but from the experience and enjoyment of the lands and waters themselves as well.

Public land management is never over, and it’s never easy. The Congressional mandate that BLM manage public lands for multiple uses is a lofty one that forces us to engage in robust dialogue with all users, here and elsewhere. It requires constant evaluation, monitoring, discourse and debate.

We look forward to the continued dialogue on the complex balancing act that is multiple-use management, though maybe not quite as much as we’re looking forward to a summer full of public land visits with our little ones.