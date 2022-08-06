Cubin: I’m supporting Harriet Hageman for Congress because she’s Wyoming through-and-through

It’s a frustrating time in Wyoming when our own federal government is working against us, actively making things harder on people. Sadly, it’s not by accident or oversight – it’s by design, through the horrible policies flowing out of the Biden administration. We need a member of Congress who understands us and fights for the same things that we care about. It’s why I wholeheartedly support Harriet Hageman for the U.S. House of Representatives and encourage you to do the same.

After I served eight years in the state Legislature, the people of Wyoming honored me with the privilege of serving them in Congress for 14 years. Being the lone representative of a state as unique as ours requires someone with a deep understanding of what makes us tick and the ability to command respect for our points of view. I have known Harriet Hageman for many years, and I know that she is the person we need today.

Harriet is a fourth generation Wyomingite, having grown up on her family’s ranch near Fort Laramie. She went to grade school and high school here, and graduated from college and law school here, earning both degrees from the University of Wyoming. She is Wyoming through-and-through.

I was fortunate to serve with Harriet’s father in the Wyoming Legislature. He was one of the finest Legislators we ever had – honest, dedicated, knowledgeable and absolutely loyal to Wyoming. Harriet is much like her father, and he would be proud of her accomplishments.

It’s fitting that when choosing a career, Harriet threw herself into the law, but not just any kind of law. For over 25 years, she’s been a constitutional attorney fighting for the rights of individuals in Wyoming, mostly against the insatiable advances of the federal government, which always seems to want to tell us what to do.

She’s racked up impressive victories for the people over Washington, D.C., winning cases against the USDA, EPA and USFWS, among others. Harriet was quick to file suit against the Biden administration for their unlawful COVID-19 vaccine mandates which violated the individual right to bodily autonomy.

Wyoming is in an ongoing battle with Washington over who gets to determine our destiny – D.C. bureaucrats or the people of Wyoming – and there is no question that Harriet is the congresswoman we want in our corner. Many states send their representatives to the nation’s capital with the idea of funneling taxpayer money back to their districts. And while Harriet will ensure that Wyoming receives our fair share, she knows that much of the time we want to be left alone. And her professional record shows that she’s already been winning that fight for decades.

Our member of Congress should be standing up for our resource industries, making sure that we can produce the energy and food that we’ve always produced for ourselves and the rest of the nation. Our congresswoman should be shouting from the rooftops about the Biden policies that are killing our businesses, our jobs and our way of life. I am among the many who believe that, sadly, we do not have such representation right now.

It's heartening to see that Harriet has already established relationships with many Republican leaders in Congress, meaning that she will have a platform the day she arrives. It’s also promising to see that House leadership has already endorsed her request to be seated on the Natural Resources Committee, which is of vital importance to us here, should she be elected. It’s plain that Harriet is already having an impact well before she would take the oath of office.

In her first ad of this campaign, Harriet harkened back to the phrase, “ride for the brand.” In Wyoming, that means staying loyal to the outfit that hired you. In the case of our elected representatives, it means remembering that it was the people of Wyoming who gave you the job in the first place. I know that Harriet will never forget and will always put Wyoming first and represent our values with consistency.

On Aug. 16, voters will go to the polls in a primary election to select the Republican nominee for the House, who will be an overwhelming favorite to win the general election in November. I don’t get involved in party primaries lightly, and I would not do it if I were not certain.

I urge my fellow citizens to vote for Harriet Hageman for the U.S. House of Representatives because she is the best candidate for Wyoming.