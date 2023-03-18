In recent years, politics in Wyoming have taken a hard turn to the right. Democracy has tilted heavily toward individual liberty often at the expense of general welfare.

When our founding fathers developed the Constitution, they strove to achieve a balance between these two important values as reflected in the Preamble: “We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union…promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty…, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”

But if you listen to some Wyoming legislators today, you would be led to believe the Constitution is only about protecting individual liberty. That sentiment became obvious during recent House of Representatives debates on HB 66 (prohibiting mask, vaccine and testing requirements) and HB 143 (restricting CDC authority).

Comments made by Freedom Caucus legislators promoting these bills reflect their mindset. The primary sponsor said: “We the people are taking back our liberty.” Another legislator proclaimed: “This is a hill to die on.”

Even when they were reminded the Supreme Court recently affirmed the federal government’s authority to withhold Medicaid and Medicare funds if public health requirements are not adhered to (and most healthcare facilities could not survive without these funds), many legislators continued to support these bills. The primary sponsor said: “we must make a choice between their dollars and our freedom.” Another legislator, seemingly oblivious to fiscal reality and the fact that thousands would lose services, accused healthcare providers of putting themselves in a vulnerable position by utilizing a business model that relies too heavily on Medicaid and Medicare funding.

When an amendment was proposed to require state government to provide $847 million to compensate healthcare providers if Medicaid and Medicare payments were lost, most of the supporters of HB 66 voted against the amendment. Apparently, they were willing to risk the destruction of the entire public health and healthcare infrastructure in Wyoming “to take back our liberty.” Ironically while many residents were advocating for Medicaid expansion, the House of Representatives was seriously considering eliminating funding for both Medicaid and Medicare. Thankfully reasonable voices prevailed, but HB 66 and HB 143 came very close to passing.

So yes, Wyoming, we have a problem. The Freedom Caucus and other extremists within the GOP have a lopsided view of the proper balance between “me the person” and “we the people.” Clearly, they don’t value the vital need for government to act on behalf of the common good. While we all cherish our liberty, individual liberty is not enough! We also need public health protections, a good healthcare infrastructure and other government programs to enhance general welfare.

To make matters worse, their lopsided definition of individual liberty is inconsistent. They will fight for medical freedom against public health regulations (which could save thousands of lives), but they insist an unwanted pregnancy be carried to full term thereby disregarding the will of the mother. At the same time, they are stingy with government services to assist with raising the child.

Another example of GOP extremism during the legislative session was the quest to obtain more power by ending cross-over voting in order to suppress dissenting voices. The thirst for more power was so strong that Senate leaders resurrected a seldom used rule to re-refer HB 103 to a friendly committee after it had already died in another committee. Wyoming voters will now be prohibited from changing party affiliation after the candidate filing deadline in early May … before they even know the candidate’s positions on the issues. Bill supporters would like you to believe this bill was about political fairness. They ask, why should someone from outside a party be allowed to select another party’s candidates? They are missing the point. A better question is, why should a voter not be allowed to change his/her mind at the last minute?

The GOP is unrecognizable from the party we joined decades ago. In an effort to enforce “purity”, party advocates use bullying language such as “RINO” and “Biden-Republican” to suppress dissenting voices. Those attempts at thought-control are unacceptable! Do they really think that people with many years of education and professional experience are going to forgo lessons learned elsewhere to adhere blindly to their anti-science and anti-government values?

The extremists within the GOP are leading us down the wrong path! They promote a self-serving view of individual liberty often at the expense of general welfare. Combine that with an insatiable thirst for more power and the political climate in Wyoming portends poorly for our future.