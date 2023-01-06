Degroot: Migration corridor designations moving at snail’s pace

Thirty years ago, I participated in a comprehensive fence inventory in southwestern Wyoming. We mapped locations and types of fences on Bureau of Land Management property looking for fences that might restrict big game migrations. To zero in on the most important locations, we overlaid maps of migration corridors as they were known at the time.

While it was one of the first migration corridor risk assessments in the state, it was rudimentary at best. Migration corridors were not well defined. Global Positioning System (GPS) satellite tracking did not exist. Migration maps were largely based on ground tracking of a small number of collared animals as well as Game and Fish employee knowledge of animal movement patterns.

Fast forward to recent years and technology has improved dramatically. Research conducted by the University of Wyoming now provides real-time satellite tracking of collared animals. This amazing research has identified dozens of migration corridors in the state. If fact, Wyoming has gained a nation-wide reputation for wildlife migration research.

Unfortunately, the translation of that research into management policy has proceeded at a snail’s pace. That agonizingly slow pace is something I have watched closely.

In 2018, the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission designated the first three migration corridors. These designations, and others to come, are important because they provide official recognition of a corridor that helps funnel funding and management activities to the most critical areas on federal, state and private land. While private land activities are voluntary, they are very important.

But the Game and Fish Commission designation process came to an abrupt halt when industry groups expressed concern that further designations might impede their activities. To address this concern, Governor Gordon established a Statewide Migration Corridor Advisory Group in 2019. The main purpose of the Advisory Group was to recommend a corridor designation process. Based on Advisory Group recommendations and public comments, Governor Gordon signed a migration corridor executive order in February 2020.

I had/have several concerns about that order as I expressed in an op-ed in this newspaper on Feb. 19, 2020. The order includes only mule deer and antelope while ignoring other big game species. Also, the order requires the establishment of a local area working group to deliberate future designations thereby adding another time consuming level of bureaucracy to the designation process. In addition, I expressed concern that the overall tone of the order doesn’t seem to encourage designations.

My concerns were somewhat appeased by the local area working groups that were convened to deliberate the three designations established prior to the executive order. The executive order grandfathered them in but required the local working groups to proceed. Personnel from the governor’s office did an admirable job of facilitating numerous tedious meetings. Thankfully, the local groups placed a high value on protecting migration corridors and seemed to recognize the vast majority of Wyoming citizens want corridors protected. (A January 2019 phone survey of Wyoming residents, conducted by Colorado College, found 90% support for conserving corridors.) But the working groups also revealed another issue: It takes an enormous amount of Game and Fish staff time to assist and educate working group members.

Now three years have gone by since the governor signed the executive order, and there have been no new designations. The Sublette antelope migration corridor has risen to the top of the list for the next designation, but oil and gas concerns appear to be part of the delay.

Whatever the reason, it is time to move forward. If not with the Sublette corridor, then elsewhere. There are many other corridors and species to focus on. Let’s cut through the time-consuming bureaucratic delays. No new designations in three years is unacceptable! A reasonable pace would have been two to three designations per year.

There are many activities that can impede migration including, but not limited to, oil and gas development, wind and solar farms, fences, housing developments, and roadways. Understandably, there are those who are concerned that a proliferation of corridor designations could negatively impact these activities. But the answer to that concern is not to impede designations. Instead, the answer is to carefully identify critical areas so proposed activities can be modified or moved elsewhere. Once an obstructive development occurs in a critical area, it is difficult to erase.

Please contact the governor and tell him to move the designation process forward at a faster pace. Alternatively, perhaps the executive order should be rescinded and the responsibility for designations should be returned to the Game and Fish Commission.