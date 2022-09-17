Degroot: Public Lands Day and our first federal lands

John Jay’s jaw must have dropped to the floor. The British representative negotiating the Treaty of Paris had just offered to make the Mississippi River the western boundary of the United States.

It was 1782 and Jay had been selected to negotiate a treaty to end the Revolutionary War along with Thomas Jefferson, Benjamin Franklin and Henry Laurens. Jefferson couldn’t attend because his wife was ill, and Laurens was captured at sea by the British while on his way to the negotiations. John Adams, who was already in Europe, agreed to fill in for Jefferson and Laurens. Records indicate Jay played the leading role.

Jay, a former president of the Continental Congress and soon to be the first Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, was a good choice for the negotiating team. But he hadn’t been given much guidance other than he should insist on navigation rights to the Mississippi River. When he conveyed this demand to the British negotiator, the response was: Well then, we may as well make the Mississippi River the western boundary of the United States.

When news reached home, there was much excitement. At the stroke of a pen, the size of the nation had more than doubled. The intense interest in the newly acquired land was understandable. The country had just emerged from the Revolutionary War and the states were deep in debt, as was the Continental Congress. There was a real possibility the nation would not survive. But now, millions of acres of valuable property had been added to the financial ledger. There was new hope. The Treaty of Paris had likely saved the country from economic ruin.

Controversy immediately erupted over what to do with the windfall. Because the United States was still ruled by the Articles of Confederation, there was no strong federal government. Many citizens viewed the country as a collection of independent states. So, not surprisingly, there were many proposals to simply divide the newly acquired territory among the 13 states. Some of the states intended to immediately open the area for settlement.

George Washington disagreed. He pointed out that the new land had not been surveyed, so it would be impossible to divide it among the states or among settlers. Furthermore, the area was populated by Native Americans who knew nothing of the Treaty of Paris and surely would object. He advocated for a more contemplative management approach coordinated by the federal government.

There was considerable resistance to Washington’s suggestion. If the federal government took charge, how could the states benefit? Would the federal government be the sole beneficiary of the new wealth? Alexander Hamilton proposed a compromise: The federal government would manage the new territory and utilize some of the wealth to absorb the states’ war debt. Ultimately, the Funding Act of 1790 did exactly that.

Interestingly the newly acquired property not only put our fledgling nation on a path to prosperity, the new asset helped shaped the Constitution’s balance of power between national and state governments. Attendees at the Constitutional Convention of 1787 were very aware of the value of the new land and the strong possibility that some of the wealth would be used to absorb state war debt. As a result, they were likely more receptive to the efforts of some attendees (including Washington and Hamilton) to create a stronger federal government than had existed under the Articles of Confederation.

So what happened to these lands and subsequent acquisitions such as the Louisiana Purchase of 1803? Much of it was eventually sold or given away. For decades Congress provided land grants to railroads, passed several Homestead Acts and gave land to states to fund education. It wasn’t until 1976, with the passage of the Federal Land Policy and Management Act (FLPMA), that the official policy of the United States changed from disposing of federal lands to retaining those lands.

Fortunately, 640 million acres remain in federal ownership today. Much of it is in the Western United States, including spectacular country such as Yellowstone National Park and the Grand Canyon. It also includes millions of acres of multiple use land where citizens are free to hunt, fish, hike, camp and pursue other activities. In addition, our federal lands provide a multitude of natural resources that bolster our economy and contribute tax revenue to fund government services.

We are truly blessed to have retained this much public land. Please show your appreciation by celebrating Wyoming Public Lands Day on September 24th.