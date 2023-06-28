In 1882, the Northern Pacific Railroad shipped 200,000 bison hides in 700 boxcars from the Northern Great Plains to processing facilities in the East. In 1883, the shipment was down to 40,000 hides, and in 1884 the total harvest fit in one boxcar. In just three years, bison were all but eradicated from Wyoming, Montana and the Dakotas. Bison herds in the Southern Great Plains had been decimated a decade earlier.

This sad chapter in America’s conservation history resulted largely from new railroads opening the West to easy travel. There were few regulations to limit the slaughter. Market hunters wandered the plains. “Sporting” expeditions encouraged passengers to shoot bison from railroad cars. It was pure carnage.

While many would like to believe that similar wanton destruction couldn’t happen again, the truth is it has happened repeatedly in the last 150 years. Species such as the Black-footed Ferret and the Lesser Prairie Chicken are now on the brink of extinction. Many others are on the threatened or endangered species list. Grassland bird species have declined by more than 40 percent since 1966 and numerous others are at a tipping point. Much of this is happening because many species struggle to compete with commercial activities.

In 1976 Congress passed the Federal Land Policy and Management Act (FLPMA). Among other things, FLPMA requires federal land to be managed for multiple use, and conservation is specifically listed as legitimate use. Theoretically FLPMA should have leveled the playing field between conservation and commercial activities on federal land. But even after the passage of FLPMA, conservation has often been secondary to other uses.

Fortunately, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is proposing a new rule (The Public Lands Rule) to put conservation on equal footing with other uses. The proposed rule, which emphasizes conservation leasing, is currently published in the Federal Register, with the public comment period ending June 20th.

For decades, BLM has allowed leasing of federal land for uses such as grazing and mining as well as the development of oil and gas fields and wind and solar farms. But conservation leasing has not been allowed except under very limited circumstances. The proposed rule will expand the options to lease BLM property for conservation purposes.

The proposal has drawn criticism from high level officials. Senators Barrasso and Lummis have introduced a bill that would prevent the BLM from adopting the rule. Their objections appear to be out of touch with mainstream public opinion. Annual phone surveys by Colorado College have repeatedly revealed strong support for conservation among Wyoming residents. The senators also don’t seem to recognize that conservation is the bedrock of our outdoor recreation economy.

A partial summary from the BLM website outlines what the rule would and would not do. The rule: 1) would not change the existing land management planning process including the need for public input; 2) would not mandate conservation leasing, it is something someone would request; 3) would not override existing leases or preclude other subsequent compatible leases; 4) would seldom, if ever, restrict access; 5) could be used for mitigation purposes.

The potential for conservation leases to be used for mitigation is especially intriguing. For example, an energy company could purchase a conservation lease to mitigate the negative impacts of its activities elsewhere. Enhancements within the leased area could be showcased to boost the company’s public image.

The ability for other entities to lease land to apply on-the-ground conservation practices is exciting. For instance, there is a widely recognized need to improve riparian areas throughout the state. These ribbons of life offer some of the most productive wildlife habitat on BLM property.

Several years ago, I was a part of coalition that promoted a bill in the Legislature to create a Wyoming Public Lands Day. Somewhat surprisingly, there was considerable resistance to our seemingly innocuous proposal. There was an attempt to amend the bill to call it Wyoming Multiple Use of Public Lands Day. While we didn’t object to the concept of multiple use, we opposed the amendment because it resulted in an awkwardly long name for the proposed holiday.

Ultimately, the bill passed with the simple name Wyoming Public Lands Day. But the intense debate among legislators revealed a strong commitment to multiple use. I now hope that commitment includes all aspects of multiple use including conservation and not just select preferred uses. If our elected officials truly believe in multiple use, this would be an excellent time to support the proposed Public Lands Rule.