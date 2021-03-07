Editorial board: A shield law would protect the public's right to know

Wyoming is one of two states without a shield law. We hope this is the year that changes. A bill to enact shield law protections is now in the Wyoming Legislature and has received bipartisan support, with 11 sponsors on both sides of the aisle. Authored by Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, the bill would protect journalists from having to give up their sources. But it would really protect the public’s right to know.

That’s because confidential sources are an essential part of the investigative reporting process. And if they are protected from being outed, they are more likely to share information about government corruption, wrongdoing and waste. In a small government state like Wyoming, that’s what people want.

A few lawmakers have noted there are challenges to defining exactly who is a journalist. Unlike many professionals, there is no licensing or credentialing process for journalists. We’re confident, with so many shield laws on the books in this country, that lawmakers can create a definition that’s workable. Similarly, lawmakers can address the other major concern we’ve heard about the shield law: what if revealing the information in question is a matter of life and death? The House Judiciary addressed this issue by including language to require journalists to share their sources if failure to do so will create an imminent risk of death or serious bodily harm.

It’s no secret that journalists and state lawmakers don’t always see eye to eye. But we think this is a bill that most in the Statehouse should want to support. If you’re a fan of small government, if you’re a fan of transparency, you want whistleblowers to feel comfortable bringing government waste and corruption to light. A shield law makes that more likely.

