A year ago at this time, the future of the University of Wyoming’s men’s basketball program looked bright. After years of disappointing seasons, the team had just completed its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2015. It had two stars in Hunter Maldonado and Graham Ike, and a coach, Jeff Linder, who appeared to have turned the team’s fortunes around, both in the short and longer terms. Fans were once again filling the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie.

In October, we learned Maldonado and Ike would be back for another season. A second consecutive appearance in the tournament seemed like a distinct possibility. And then the bottom fell out.

An injury kept Ike off the court for the entire season. Other key contributors suffered a range of maladies, from concussions to illnesses. The losses piled up. Before it was over, the Pokes found themselves at the bottom of the Mountain West standings.

In the weeks following the season, the news somehow got worse. Eight players — most of the team — entered the transfer portal in order to play for other schools. Of those, the most painful departure was Ike, a star with three years of eligibility remaining.

Now, Linder, Athletic Director Tom Burman and the rest of the coaching staff are left to almost start over. But along with rebuilding what had been an exciting and promising team, the university has another order of business: explaining what exactly happened.

In the era of transfer portals, players will leave with more frequency. We don’t begrudge players for making the best choices for themselves, whether that is based on academics or athletics. But any outside observer must be looking at the wave of departures and be curious about why so many players left all at once, rather than wanting to retool and take another stab at success.

So far, we haven’t gotten many answers. But these are fair questions to ask. After all, the people of Wyoming support UW athletics in the stands, with their pocketbooks and with their taxes. Linder, for example, signed a five-year contract last year that guarantees more than $700,000 annually. That makes him one of the highest-paid state employees.

Even beyond the financial considerations, the University of Wyoming represents one of the most important institutions in our state, and huge numbers of Wyomingites follow the school’s various athletic teams. With that support comes an obligation to answer why a season with such promise turned into one that we’ll all want to forget.

It’s worth also discussing what it would take for the university — and the athletic program’s boosters — to incentivize students to stay in Wyoming. Fans want to know what the school’s plan is on this front, too.

We get that in sports, a season doesn’t always go as planned. Injuries can have a huge impact on a team’s fortunes. Sometimes you just get unlucky. But so many departures in such a short time will naturally raise eyebrows. It’s only fair to ask what happened and what’s the plan to get the program back on track.