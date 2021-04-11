Editorial board: Against Medicaid expansion? Fine, what's your solution?

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

During the debate, we heard the same tired arguments that opponents have been making for almost 10 years. They warned that the program would soon collapse, even though years of dire predictions have all proven erroneous. We heard that Medicaid expansion was “socialized medicine,” while conveniently ignoring that Wyomingites are not clamoring to rid themselves of government health programs like Medicare, Medicaid and the VA. We heard that Wyoming can’t count on federal funding, even though it already does in many other areas of government — overall, more than 35%, in fact.

What we didn’t hear was an alternative. Opponents have plenty of criticisms, but what they don’t possess are solutions. And solutions are what we need.

Lawmakers that did not support expansion need to explain why the status quo is better than the alternative. Wyoming hospitals will continue to provide roughly $100 million a year in uncompensated care to those who cannot pay. Wyomingites with private insurance will continue to pay higher medical bills when some of those costs are passed on to those with private insurance. And Wyoming employers will continue to see their health care costs rise — a likely reason the Wyoming Business Alliance supported the bill.