Editorial board: Alarming COVID-19 trends show Wyoming can do more to slow virus

In October, Wyoming also set new records for cases per day, total active cases and average cases per day. Twenty-three long-term care facilities in Wyoming have now been home to cases, according to the Wyoming Health Department. In short, every statistic that’s available is serving as a blinking red warning light.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Things are almost certainly going to get worse in the short term. Hospitalizations and deaths tend to lag a few weeks behind cases. If that holds true, we can expect more crowded hospitals and higher death tolls in November.

And yet, too few are taking simple steps to keep their neighbors, family and friends safe. A few weeks ago, officials at the state’s largest hospital, Wyoming Medical Center, said they were so full that doctors had to hold 17 patients in the emergency room for lack of space. They announced that, with the exception of a few medical conditions, there wasn’t space to accept patients from outside Natrona County. They asked the community to step up and help our doctors and nurses by taking simple steps to slow COVID’s spread.

It’s hard to know exactly how much people took that news to heart. But we do know that the surge has only increased since then. Now, Wyoming ranks near the top of the nation for new cases.