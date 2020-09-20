Editorial board: Amid these challenging times, Wyoming nonprofits deserve our support

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The coronavirus pandemic and the economic downturn it has caused has been especially painful for the network of nonprofit groups that serve Wyoming communities. The demand for their work has never been greater as the social safety net is tested by job losses, an energy downturn and other maladies. But the funds to provide the services are becoming scarcer as people tighten their belts while waiting for the economy to improve. Government support, meanwhile, may diminish as the state grapples with its own budget crisis.

Nonprofits are also faced with the same challenge that our other institutions are grappling with: how to operate safely amid a time of rising cases. That reality is making it more challenging to host fundraising events that organizations lean on to support their operations. It can also add obstacles to providing service in the field.

That one-two punch should be concerning to all Wyomingites. We take pride in a culture that looks to the community, rather than the government, for support. But what happens when the providers have difficulty providing?