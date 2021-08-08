Editorial board: As cases rise again, we need leadership on COVID-19 issue

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This is especially concerning because Wyoming has so much to lose by a resurgent virus. First, there is the human cost. COVID-19 has killed nearly 800 Wyoming residents since March 2020 — vastly more than the flu or car crashes or the myriad other things that skeptics like to toss out. It’s sicken thousands, which means costly hospital bills, lost work time and, for some, long-term health impacts.

Compounding the health concerns are the economic consequences. Wyoming’s economy if fueled, first and foremost, by the energy industry. Our economic health is tied to the amount of travel and transportation that happens in our country. And if this latest resurgence of COVID slows that down, our industry — particularly the oil and gas sector — will take another hit. Ironically, that will come just as fossil fuels get off the mat from a brutal 2020.

Our next largest industry is tourism, and again, it’s particularly susceptible to the virus. If people don’t feel safe enough to travel, they won’t come here and spend money on hotels, food, guides and attractions. After the lockdowns ended, we experienced a deluge of travelers who opted for road trips over plane rides overseas. That last thing we want is for that economic stream to dry up.