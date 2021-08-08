Editorial board: As cases rise again, we need leadership on COVID-19 issue

We get it. People are tired of talking about COVID. They want to go back to the days without masks or sanitizer, when plastic partitions weren’t commonplace in stores and other businesses. They want to be done with the pandemic.
Unfortunately, the pandemic is not done with us. This summer, the delta variant has become the dominant strain of COVID-19 in Wyoming. That’s bad news because delta, the science shows, is more contagious than the strain of coronavirus that first emerged here in March 2020. It can also cause a more severe illness.
The numbers back this up. As the delta variant has taken hold here, cases have steadily risen. The number of active infections in the state has nearly doubled. Hospitalizations have risen to their highest level since January. The weekly death reports, which for a while were thankfully small, have also grown.
So far, we haven’t reached the levels of infections, hospitalizations and deaths that Wyoming experienced during last fall’s surge. But the trends are all going in the wrong direction. Compounding the problem is Wyoming’s dreary vaccination rate. The COVID-19 vaccine is a miracle of modern science, put together through a herculean effort that highlights the best in human ingenuity. But to date, only about 37% of Wyomingites are fully vaccinated, despite the fact that doses have been easily available here since late March, at no cost to the recipient.
This is especially concerning because Wyoming has so much to lose by a resurgent virus. First, there is the human cost. COVID-19 has killed nearly 800 Wyoming residents since March 2020 — vastly more than the flu or car crashes or the myriad other things that skeptics like to toss out. It’s sicken thousands, which means costly hospital bills, lost work time and, for some, long-term health impacts.
Compounding the health concerns are the economic consequences. Wyoming’s economy if fueled, first and foremost, by the energy industry. Our economic health is tied to the amount of travel and transportation that happens in our country. And if this latest resurgence of COVID slows that down, our industry — particularly the oil and gas sector — will take another hit. Ironically, that will come just as fossil fuels get off the mat from a brutal 2020.
Our next largest industry is tourism, and again, it’s particularly susceptible to the virus. If people don’t feel safe enough to travel, they won’t come here and spend money on hotels, food, guides and attractions. After the lockdowns ended, we experienced a deluge of travelers who opted for road trips over plane rides overseas. That last thing we want is for that economic stream to dry up.
What Wyoming needs now is leadership on this issue. We need our federal, state and local officials to tell residents that they can help protect their health and our workers’ livelihoods by getting vaccinated and taking basic precautions to prevent the spread of COVID. They need to say, as often as possible, that our tourism industry flourishes when virus isn’t spreading at high rates. They need to tell people that the best way to help keep our schools and businesses open is to take the 15 minutes to get a safe, reliable and free vaccine.
They can and should lead by example. Sharing the right message is important, but demonstrating it is even more so. Get vaccinated on Facebook Live. Talk to constituents at county fairs and community breakfasts. Wear a mask when it’s appropriate. Support our scientists and medical community.
We don’t have to repeat all the pain of 2020. We can avoid the closures and confusion of last year by taking a few easy steps. Let’s avoid the politics and the drama. Instead, let’s focus on what’s most important: stamping out the virus so we all can flourish.