Editorial board: As classes reopen, we can all help make the new school year a successful one

It’s important to recognize the added burdens this return will have on teachers and staff. In addition to the normal lessons and instruction, they’ll need to focus even more on student health and safety, along with that of their peers and themselves. In a time of social distancing, they’ll be working in close quarters with hundreds of students. And they’ll need to be flexible. It’s quite possible that some schools may temporarily close or pivot to a hybrid model this fall if outbreaks occur. And based on what’s happened in other states where schools are already back in session, it’s more likely a case of when than if.

It’s critical during these uncertain times to keep people informed about positive cases. The Natrona County School District wisely plans to post information online when cases occur, including what schools are affected and whether the cases involve a student or staff member. That sort of information is critical for parents to have as they navigate these unprecedented times.