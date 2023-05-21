It’s been four years since a Riverton police officer shot and killed a Northern Arapaho man in the parking lot of a local Walmart. The shooting drew considerable attention at the time. Many Native Americans who live in Fremont County expressed concern about law enforcement’s handling of that and other incidents. There was a much-publicized disagreement between the county’s top prosecutor and the coroner, who disagreed over how the matter should be investigated. Family members held a vigil covered by the press.

And yet for all of that focus, we are only now learning certain facts about the case that seem relevant. Authorities told the public that an altercation occurred between Anderson Antelope and the officer, that Anderson pulled out a knife and stabbed him, and that the officer shot Antelope man once, killing him. We know that the officer was wearing a rifle plate, which the knife did not penetrate. We also know that the prosecutor ruled the officer acted in self-defense.

But a recording of the officer’s interview with a Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation agent, which was obtained by the Star-Tribune this spring, offered several new details. We learned the identity of the officer, James Donahue, which had been kept private by authorities. We learned that Donahue had a previous line-of-duty death in his law enforcement career. And we learned another officer had actually been dispatched to the Walmart parking lot for a disturbance involving Antelope, but was getting a haircut during his shift. As a result, Donahue took the call instead.

We also got a rare glimpse into the often-private work of a law enforcement agency that investigates other law enforcement agencies. In Wyoming, the Division of Criminal Investigation handles inquiries into police shootings. After the one in Riverton, a DCI agent, Donahue, another Riverton police officer and an unidentified woman gathered to hear Donahue describe what happened. But the conversation immediately turned to another question: Did the surveillance cameras at Walmart record video of the shooting? When the agent said that there was no video of the shooting, laughter could be heard in the room. “That’s amazing,” the woman says. “Wow,” another person remarks.

It’s impossible to say whether any of that would have influenced the outcome of the case. But it’s clear those revelations would have offered more context to the broader public discussion. A community discussing a controversial police shooting, for example, has a right to know that the officer who the call was originally assigned to couldn’t respond because he was getting a haircut.

Which begs the question: Why, in a case with so much public interest, are we only learning about these facts now? And even more importantly, why would anyone laugh or say “amazing” after learning that no footage existed of a shooting?

We don’t know those answers. But it suggests that authorities shared the information that bolstered their conclusions and kept private the details that didn’t. A similar criticism was lobbed against DCI after the even-more controversial death of Robbie Ramirez, who was shot and killed by an Albany County sheriff’s deputy who had been fired from his previous police job after he was accused of assaulting a videographer.

For years, critics have noted that many of the agents at DCI once worked in local law enforcement, raising questions about their neutrality when an officer’s actions are examined after a line-of-duty death. DCI has, subsequent to Antelope’s death, enacted a policy to prevent agents from investigating officers who live in the same towns as them.

That’s a good start, but judging by the contents of the tape, more is warranted. First, there’s the need for greater transparency. That’s a buzzword we hear a lot these days, but it often rings hollow. DCI’s new director Ronnie Jones declined to talk to a reporter who asked about the audio recording. But doesn’t he owe the public an explanation for why an interview conducted by his agency would include laughter in reference to the lack of video footage?

Beyond that, Wyoming should consider using a truly independent entity to ensure that such inquiries are conducted with objectivity. That benefits officers as well as the public. If an independent oversight system decides that an officer behaved appropriately, that will add more credence to the conclusion, reducing the likelihood that a shooting is debated for years afterward.

Let’s not forget what gives legitimacy to the American system of criminal justice. Part of that legitimacy comes from our rule of law and our due process. But equally important is the fact that so much of our system operates in the sunshine, where citizens can draw their own conclusions. The Riverton case and others like it suggest a little more sunshine is needed.