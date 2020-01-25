Editorial board: Barron's outstanding reporting legacy deserves enshrinement

For nearly a half century, Joan Barron was arguably the most constant presence in Wyoming government.

She outlasted the politicians she questioned, the bureaucrats she covered, the governors she quizzed at press conferences. She began her career in 1966, when people waited to get their news from the morning paper and the evening broadcast. When she retired in 2014, the news industry had transformed into one of constant digital updates, of stories delivered to cell phones and laptops.

Along the way, she earned a reputation for her curiosity, her doggedness and her professionalism. Governors would wait for her to arrive before starting press briefings. She was truly the dean of Wyoming journalism.

On Friday night, her contributions to journalism were recognized with her induction into the Wyoming Press Association Hall of Fame. She became the first person to spend her entire career as a reporter to receive that honor – until now, the hall had been the domain of publishers, editors and executives. We can’t think of a more deserving person.

To support Joan’s nomination, many of her former colleagues wrote letters of support. Their comments demonstrate just how valuable Joan’s reporting was to the state of Wyoming, and how much she was liked and respected by her peers.

