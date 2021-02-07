Editorial board: Before cutting, lawmakers should decide what they want out of our schools

It makes sense for lawmakers to take a hard look at the basket’s contents before they decide on any K-12 cuts. Are the components that were selected decades ago still the best mix for our students? Is there something, given our current fiscal situation, that we could do without? Why not at least determine the cost of a new basket rather than turning to the same one over and over? Answering those questions would make a difficult process at least a little easier.

The fear of litigation has in our opinion prevented our leaders from embarking too far on this analysis. But if this analysis is done correctly, the state can avoid litigation. And even if a legal fight is a possibility, we’ve reached a critical juncture in our state’s history. Litigation can’t be an excuse for inaction.

Wyoming lawmakers have shown little interest in finding new ways to generate revenue to offset the losses caused by structural changes in the energy industry, which has long been the primary driver of our economy and tax system. Wyoming voters have shown little interest in electing a Legislature that is serious about enacting a long-term solution to this vexing problem. Until that changes, reductions in state spending are inevitable. Our public schools won’t be immune from that process.

Given that reality, it would be best for Wyoming to begin a serious conversation about what it wants out of our public school system – and what we can afford. Otherwise, because the cuts will be less thoughtful, they will be all the more painful.

