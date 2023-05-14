Before you start reading this, take a minute and ask yourself how you define liberty.

Maybe you define it as being free from government interference. Or maybe it’s a society that values one’s own autonomy. Or perhaps more simply: It’s the ability to have control over your own life.

You probably didn’t think that liberty is about a government official deciding which books are best for your child. You probably didn’t think that it’s lawmakers prohibiting business owners from choosing health and safety rules that make the most sense for their companies. And it’s highly unlikely you thought about the state unilaterally taking away local government autonomy.

And yet, all of those examples were proposed by politicians who portray themselves as defenders of liberty. It’s as if the ideal of liberty has been co-opted to impose top-down solutions that further one ideology over all others.

Let’s examine each example. Starting last year, a group of parents — many associated with the organization Moms for Liberty — began to challenge certain library books in Wyoming schools. They contend these books are not appropriate for children. Some of the books deal with fraught topics — sexuality, violence and drug addiction — and they wanted them removed and banned.

There are certainly parents who would look at these books and say, “Not for my kid.” But there are also parents who prefer their children to learn about difficult topics while still living at home. Who then should decide what’s best for a child? The book opponents want to take a choice that now resides with parents and give it to the government. Would you call that liberty?

Let’s turn to the second example. A group of state lawmakers, some of whom are associated with the Wyoming Freedom Caucus, wanted this past session to create a law that would have prohibited business owners from setting their own rules related to masks and vaccines. For example, a small business owner who is immunocompromised while undergoing cancer treatment wouldn’t have the power to say to her customers, “Please wear a mask while coming into my shop.” And customers wouldn’t have the power to “vote with their feet” by deciding what rules they prefer. Does that approach, which failed in committee, seem like an example of a government that respects private property rights?

Finally, let’s consider another piece of legislation that was designed to prevent local jurisdictions from deciding their own rules about rodeos. The measure was pushed by lawmakers who worried that some communities in Wyoming might choose to ban the events. Let’s say, for the sake of argument, that the elected leaders of Jackson voted to bar rodeos within the city limits. The decision might make you angry. It might be based on inaccurate preconceptions about rodeos. It might go against our idea of Western culture. But even if all of those are true, should the lawmakers representing Casper and Cheyenne and Gillette tell the people of Jackson what’s best for their community? Would you consider that an example of a state that values liberty?

The common thread through all of these examples is that too many of our leaders value liberty only when it serves to further their beliefs. But liberty should be a first principle, an ideological compass to keep your way, not a rhetorical device to cast aside whenever it’s inconvenient. If you believe parents should decide what’s best for their children, if you believe business owners should set rules for their own shops, if you believe a town council and not the statehouse should decide the values of a community, then it shouldn’t matter what the books or the rules or the values are. There’s a principle to uphold.

We know there’s nothing we can say that will convince a politician to stop co-opting values like liberty and freedom. But we hope that readers, the next time they hear politicians speak, will take a moment to consider whether their words and their policies are consistent. It’s not enough to say you believe in giving people freedom to make their own choices. It only matters if you put those values into practice.