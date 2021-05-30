Editorial board: Bouchard's actions, then and now, are unacceptable

Earlier this month, U.S. House candidate Anthony Bouchard told a Star-Tribune reporter that, as an 18-year-old man, he had impregnated a 14-year-old girl while they were living in Florida. They married a year later, he said, but divorced within a few years. She died by suicide at age 20.
Bouchard, who describes himself as a “champion for our conservative values” made the disclosure after appearing on Facebook Live to say that someone was investigating his past. He railed against what are familiar targets for the state senator and gun advocate: the media, the establishment and Republicans who don’t share his worldview. He likened the relationship to “Romeo and Juliet.”
“We’ve all had problems,” he said at one point. “Why is this a big deal?”
Bouchard’s puzzlement that his actions amounted to a “big deal” continued when the story went national and he faced a wave of well-deserved anger and outrage. When the president of the Wyoming Senate told the Star-Tribune that legislative leaders were looking at possible repercussions, Bouchard bristled at the idea that he should face consequences for his actions.
“They’re gonna censure me for (what I did) 37 years ago? That’d be great,” he told Star-Tribune reporter Victoria Eavis. “Do it. Bring it on.”
Bouchard says he was never charged with a crime, and public records indicate that is indeed the case. Though the age of consent in Florida is now 18, it’s unclear what the law was at the time of the pregnancy. But what Bouchard did was unacceptable, and the fact that he has demonstrated neither contrition nor responsibility speaks volumes.
It’s all the more appalling that he’s depicted himself in the aftermath as a sort of hero, facing down an unfair mob of liberals, RINOs and the establishment. Given the timing, it appears Bouchard didn’t make the disclosure out of a sense of responsibility or an obligation to be straightforward with the voters he hopes will send him to Washington D.C. He got out in front of a damaging story that, it turns out, was less than a day from publishing in a British tabloid.
But he did have other options. He could have stated simply and unequivocally that his actions were wrong. He could have avoided directing blame toward others. He could have stopped himself before arguing — erroneously — that his actions don’t warrant punishment simply by virtue of them having happened a long time ago. He could have accepted that people are angry not because they disagree with his policies, but with his behavior.
It’s also worth noting that Bouchard has made a political career out of outrage. He’s developed a reputation as an uncompromising, scorched earth politician who is quick to attack and label even his Republican opponents as “swamp monsters.” And yet he has shown remarkably thin skin when outrage is directed his way.
The revelations about Bouchard come at the start of what is already turning out to be a bruising campaign for the House seat occupied by Rep. Liz Cheney, who angered many Wyoming Republicans when she voted to impeach then-President Donald Trump. (Bouchard, for his part, doesn’t think Cheney’s campaign had anything to do with the disclosure, and she, through a spokeswoman, denied any involvement.) It would be a mistake to view this matter solely through the lens of politics, but there is a political decision ahead that we will all make.
Bouchard committed a wrong when, as a legal adult, he impregnated a 14 year-old girl. And then he committed a second by seeking to blame others rather than taking responsibility for his actions. Is this the behavior of someone who should serve as Wyoming’s lone congressperson? Our leaders should be a reflection of ourselves, our values and our hopes. They should exude trust and integrity while demonstrating empathy. The House campaign won’t end for another 15 months. But Wyoming voters should not forget to ask themselves: Does Bouchard’s behavior represent who we are?