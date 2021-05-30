Editorial board: Bouchard's actions, then and now, are unacceptable

It’s all the more appalling that he’s depicted himself in the aftermath as a sort of hero, facing down an unfair mob of liberals, RINOs and the establishment. Given the timing, it appears Bouchard didn’t make the disclosure out of a sense of responsibility or an obligation to be straightforward with the voters he hopes will send him to Washington D.C. He got out in front of a damaging story that, it turns out, was less than a day from publishing in a British tabloid.

But he did have other options. He could have stated simply and unequivocally that his actions were wrong. He could have avoided directing blame toward others. He could have stopped himself before arguing — erroneously — that his actions don’t warrant punishment simply by virtue of them having happened a long time ago. He could have accepted that people are angry not because they disagree with his policies, but with his behavior.

It’s also worth noting that Bouchard has made a political career out of outrage. He’s developed a reputation as an uncompromising, scorched earth politician who is quick to attack and label even his Republican opponents as “swamp monsters.” And yet he has shown remarkably thin skin when outrage is directed his way.