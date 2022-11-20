Editorial board: Boys' School issues highlight need for greater transparency

You can’t fix what you don’t know is broken.

That truth is so self-evident as to seem trite. But it’s also too often a reality in government, where opacity, whether well-intentioned or cynically deployed, can get in the way of addressing problems.

A week ago, the Casper Star-Tribune and WyoFile published the first part of lengthy investigation into problems at the Wyoming Boys’ School. The school houses boys ages 12 to 21 who’ve been sent there by a judge for criminal offenses. The facility strives to reform young people, but the investigation found that during the pandemic, violence became more common. So did the use of physical restraints and solitary confinement. All can form a barrier to rehabilitation.

Those increases were not documented with records provided by the Wyoming Department of Family Services, which oversees the facility for the state. Rather, journalists relied on documents from outside state government – namely reports written by law enforcement officers who responded to serious incidents at the Boys’ School.

Why turn to an outside agency’s documents to find out what’s going on inside the Boys’ School? Reporters asked DFS for records and other information about the number, nature and resolution of incidents. But the department denied those request, citing juvenile privacy laws.

The department similarly shared relatively little with lawmakers about the goings on inside the facility. At a meeting of the Legislature’s Joint Judiciary Committee, DFS’ top official was asked about allegations of abuse and mistreatment at the Boys’ School. She didn’t offer much, saying the information was confidential. There was no mention that violence and the use of restraints had ticked up.

This is not the first time that the department has been opaque when asked about juvenile safety. Five years ago, the Star-Tribune learned that a child at the juvenile detention center in Casper may have been sexually assaulted. A reporter contacted DFS to ask whether the agency, which is responsible for regulating juvenile detention centers, was conducting an investigation. The agency responded that it could not say anything, again citing juvenile privacy.

Stop and think about this for a second. Reporters weren’t asking to reveal information about the juvenile or the case itself. They wanted to know whether an agency tasked with ensuring the well-being of juveniles in custody was performing its regulatory job. DFS would still not release any information, even when the editor sought help from the then-governor. (A worker did in fact sexually assault a girl while she was in her cell at the facility.)

The point here isn’t to argue that agency heads should mollify pesky reporters. Rather, it’s to ask the question: How can the public ensure a government agency is doing its job if the agency won’t share critical information about its work?

There are laws throughout government designed to protect an individual’s privacy. No one is arguing that a juvenile’s name or any other identifying information should be released. But how can our local and state leaders provide oversight if they don’t know what’s actually going on? How do they fix a problem when they don’t know it exists?

Lawmakers do have recourse. They can get involved. The state has produced plenty of studies over the past years on how to best manage and reform juvenile offenders. But too often, those studies have gathered dust instead of being acted upon.

They can also make sure that programs have adequate financial support. A second investigative piece that ran in today’s Star-Tribune detailed how problems at the Boys’ School increased as resources and training diminished. Those issues aren’t merely about the facility itself. They suggest the system is not being adequately supported.

For any of those things to happen, lawmakers must know what’s going on. So why not write a new law that keeps juvenile information private while allowing for the release of documents that will show how an agency is doing its job? Lawmakers have the power to add themselves back into the conversation, to insist on the oversight needed to manage agencies for which they are statutorily and morally obligated. We encourage them to do it.