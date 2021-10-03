Editorial board: Bray's obscene email is unacceptable. Why is that hard for some to say?

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Meanwhile, Republican Party leadership, which has no problem blasting its opponents or censuring other Republicans in the state, offered little reaction at all. Chairman Frank Eathorne put the onus back on the county party.

Bray, meanwhile, apologized “for the language that he used” but then went on to say to Nethercott “the cowardice and pettiness being shown by you and your supporters proves every other word of my e-mail.”

“I will not be bullied, nor will I allow bullies to win,” he added, as if he was the victim here.

Meanwhile, some lawmakers went so far as to back Bray and suggest Nethercott was the true villain. And many other lawmakers — Nethercott’s coworkers — stayed silent.

Why is it so hard to say that there’s no justification for Bray’s behavior? Full stop. No excuses, no explanations.

If a child had told a fellow student the things Bray wrote to Nethercott, he would be suspended and likely expelled. If an employee said that to a coworker, he would be swiftly fired. An employer who failed to act would quickly find themselves on the wrong end of a workplace harassment lawsuit.