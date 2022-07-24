Editorial board: Candidates should focus on issues, rather than stoking fear, outrage

When voters head to the polls next month, they should keep one thing in mind: the truth.

This election season, we’ve seen too many examples of politicians spinning narratives designed to anger, outrage and worry voters. But many of these election pitches aren’t related to the actual problems plaguing our state.

We learned recently through emails obtained via a public records request that the information received by the Wyoming Department of Education on changes to federal nondiscrimination policy wasn’t the same as the outrage spewed out by the agency. Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder has stoked anger over the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s holding that existing Title IX protections against discrimination on the basis of sex apply to sexual orientation and gender identity. His public missives bring up forced pronoun usage and boys in girls’ locker rooms.

But guess what? The holding has nothing to do with that. Instead, it’s designed to protect students from being denied meals in the school cafeteria because they are gay or transgender. Schroeder and other department officials were told this by a group that represents public education leaders, but that hasn’t stopped him from depicting the move in apocalyptic terms. He’s even campaigned on it, posting on his political Facebook page a letter thanking him for protecting Wyoming from the “name-changing whims of 11-year-olds.” Why is he sensationalizing a policy change that will likely have little practical impact in Wyoming?

Schroeder isn’t alone in playing to voters’ fears. Secretary of State candidate Chuck Gray says he is running to stop voter fraud. He’s made election integrity the centerpiece of his campaign and has repeatedly screened a film that makes sinister claims about Democrats seeking to cheat during the 2020 presidential election. There’s just one problem – voter fraud in Wyoming is nearly unheard of.

Don’t take our word for it. The conservative think tank The Heritage Foundation keeps a searchable database of election fraud cases across the country. It shows four instances of voter fraud in Wyoming since 2000. To put that in context, more than 3.81 million ballots have been cast in Wyoming elections during that time, according to state records. In other words, there is one instance of voter fraud for every 953,000 votes cast in Wyoming. So why is Gray depicting voter fraud like it’s a real concern here?

The irony is Wyoming has a plethora of very real problems that should be addressed. We have a structural education deficit of $300 million. Our revenue streams are diminishing due to changes in how our country powers itself. Rural communities are shrinking. Our population is getting older.

It’s time for our politicians to address these questions, rather than campaigning on issues that may be relevant on cable news, but not within our borders. Politicians have been spinning, ignoring or taking out of context information for as long as there have been politicians. But they shouldn’t be taking a wrecking ball to the truth.