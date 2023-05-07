About a year ago, someone broke into the future site of a Casper abortion clinic and lit it on fire. The arson caused nearly $300,000 in damage and delayed the building’s opening by 11 months. It endangered the lives of those residing nearby, as well as the police officers and firefighters who responded to the scene.

Afterward, many people in Casper expressed shock, anger and sorrow that someone would use violence to further their beliefs. But there were voices that tried to minimize or even justify what the arsonist had done. In their minds, the arsonist had stopped a greater evil.

Last month, Wellspring Health Access finally opened. Although the suspected arsonist had been arrested by that point, safety remained a concern. Would someone else use force to stop the clinic?

Into that sea of tension and uncertainty waded Casper Mayor Bruce Knell. Shortly after the opening, he read an article on the subject. By his own admission, he searched for an image of fire and posted it below the article. Many were outraged that the mayor would choose an image of flames to comment on a story pertaining to a building that someone tried to burn down. Knell dug in, saying the flames represented the hell that those who practice abortion are doomed to. And, he added, there was nothing wrong with his actions because they were in furtherance of his religious beliefs.

That brought a large crowd to the Casper City Council chambers on Tuesday, where many speakers told Knell that he failed them as a leader. Others sought to buoy his defense. After all, they said, abortion will be punished by eternal damnation.

Knell spoke last. He almost immediately choked up, explaining that he realized now that the public criticism wasn’t directed at his religious views, but how he communicated his beliefs. He apologized, saying he wanted people to feel safe in his community.

But he couldn’t stop returning to the topic of abortion. And in that, he was hardly alone. Speakers on both sides of the issue returned again and again to that debate, as if abortion had produced its own gravity that all other conversations were required to orbit.

But Knell’s failure wasn’t about abortion. He failed by not recognizing the responsibility of a leader to set an example for how we should conduct our civic lives. He had every opportunity to express his views that abortion is wrong without contributing to the fear and tension and anger that’s grown in our community. But he succumbed to the impulse that his righteousness justified behavior that would otherwise be unacceptable.

Knell is, unfortunately, not alone in giving into this impulse. We’ve seen too often leaders fail to understand that they can make their point without contributing to the growing polarization and animus that’s metastasized in our state.

Only weeks before Knell posted the image of a fire, Rep. Karlee Provenza shared a meme in recognition of the International Transgender Day of Visibility. The meme showed a smiling person pointing a tactical rifle in defense of transgender people. Critics pounced on the Democrat’s actions, saying she was inciting violence. Provenza later apologized, while stressing that LGBTQ people have a right to armed self defense.

Provenza, of course, is correct that LGBTQ Americans have a right to self-defense. But she, like Knell, could have made that point without raising the temperature in the room. In fact, like Knell, she only distracted people from her message by the way she conveyed it.

We could go on. There are Wyoming lawmakers on the right, Sen. Anthony Bouchard being a prime example, who seem to revel in social media posts that outrage, that inflame and that send the message that the ends always justify the means. And the sad reality is this works. Leaders who polarize, leaders who outrage, leaders who escalate are only growing in stature here.

But leadership is a privilege bestowed by citizens. And that privilege carries with it a responsibility to serve as an example, to show that we can disagree with civility, that passions do not justify allusions to violence, to harm. Knell had an opportunity to show Casper residents that whatever their feelings are on abortion, there is a way to conduct the discussion so that people feel safe to participate.

Leadership requires constant diligence to push back against your own worst impulses. It demands that you avoid being so caught up in our own sense of righteousness that you say things that you might regret. It demands empathy and discipline and myriad other qualities that don’t lend themselves to a popular Facebook post, but do contribute to a community that’s well governed. The people of Casper, of Wyoming, deserve as much.