Editorial board: Casper police wise to recruit locally

Police are more effective when there is a strong connection between officers and the communities they serve. Officers who feel a personal stake in the place where they work will, more often than not, do a better job. And mutual trust and respect makes it easier for them to look after the safety and well-being of their neighbors.

It’s for those reasons that the Casper Police Department should be commended for reaching out to the community to fill its ranks. The agency recently held a job fair in Casper to recruit locals to the force. We think that’s a smart approach to addressing staffing shortages that have affected the department in recent years.

To be clear, there are great police officers in Casper who hail from outside Wyoming. Being born here isn’t a prerequisite for a successful law enforcement career. But there are benefits to bringing more locals into the fold.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For one, local knowledge has its benefits. A person with a long history in Wyoming may have richer understanding of the culture and community here. That understanding could help forge deeper connections with the residents an officer serves. Those connections may make it easier for officers to address a problem, solve a crime or simply grow the bond between the citizenry and the department.