Editorial board: Censuring support for women's equality is an embarrassing mistake

We’ve seen before that the leaders of Wyoming’s GOP aren’t comfortable with any brand of Republicanism that differs from their own. The freedom to dissent, to think for oneself, is not a freedom these self-styled defenders of liberty tolerate. Allegiance and purity seem to be valued above all else.

Now, having the temerity to support equality in the Equality State is a crime. The guilty party, according to these hardliners, was JoAnn True, Natrona County GOP state committeewoman and a founder of the Cowgirl Run Fund. The people who censured her noted that the fund supported about a dozen Democrats in this summer’s primary. But they conveniently forgot that the same group supported about the same amount of Republicans.

What these hardliners forget is there are some things more important than partisanship. Chief among them is the idea, core to our American experiment, of equality. It’s not enough to cherish our country’s ideals. We must live them in order to truly fulfill their promise. In Wyoming, we have yet to live up to our state’s nickname. And our politics have suffered as a result. Unfortunately, the people who censured True don’t feel that way. Consider the words of Marti Halverson, the party’s committeewoman, who defended the decision by arguing – somehow – that Wyoming women are “superbly” represented in the Legislature, all 15% of them. Her reasoning? Men have wives and moms and daughters, which allow them to understand women’s lives and women’s issues.