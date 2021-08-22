Editorial board: Census figures show concerning trends for small town Wyoming

At first glance, Wyoming’s census numbers show the state is growing — albeit slowly. Over the last decade, the Equality State’s population increased by 2.3%. That’s the slowest growth rate of any state in the West, but it’s still a positive development considering many people left Wyoming after last decade’s energy bust.

Still, a county-level examination shows concerning trends. Of Wyoming’s 23 counties, only nine grew over the last decade, census figures show. The other 14 experienced population losses. What’s more, much of the growth occurred in the counties that were the most populated to begin with. For example, Laramie County — the state’s largest — grew by the greatest amount (9.6%). Natrona County, the second most populated county, grew by nearly 6%. In fact, of the nine counties that grew, seven were already among the state’s most populated.

Meanwhile, the state’s small counties got smaller. Of the state’s 10 most lightly populated counties, nine saw an outflow of residents during the past decade, the census figures show. Two — Washakie and Sublette counties — experienced double digit losses, nearly 10% and 15% respectively.