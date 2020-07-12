Editorial board: College sports cuts shows the need for real talk on revenue reform

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It’s been a painful year for Wyoming athletes. The COVID-19 pandemic put a stop to most sports, starting with the sudden cancellation of the state basketball championships a day after the coronavirus was first identified here. Since then, athletes have had to be content with exercise and informal practices as they wait for their seasons to resume.

But for some athletes, the season won’t be restarting. Last month, the Northern Wyoming Community College District trustees voted to eliminate most sports at Gillette and Sheridan colleges. In an instant, entire athletic programs were gone.

That left coaches without jobs and athletes without a place to compete. Some will transfer to new schools, but others will have trouble finding a new program with available scholarships this late in the year. People understandably feel outraged. These colleges serve as more than places of learning. They are centerpieces to their communities, and the absence of these sports programs will be felt on and off the courts and fields.

College district officials said the cuts, which also included axing the culinary arts and hospitality management programs, were necessary given the coronavirus pandemic and the massive revenue decline facing the state. Officials faced a difficult dilemma: how best to maintain services for students amid a major economic downturn.