Editorial board: Colonial Pipeline shutdown shows need to guard against cyber attacks

Our critical infrastructure isn’t limited to that which serves the energy industry. Wyoming is home to a network of dams and reservoirs that protects us from flooding and store water for rancher and farmers in multiple states. Presumably, those dams are run with computers, and if the system was compromised, who knows what chaos a group of determined hackers could cause.

While our reservoir system is federally owned, much of the state’s critical infrastructure is privately held. That means it will require the private and public sectors working together to protect it – and through it, our state’s economy. Companies here need to be taking steps to ensure their systems aren’t vulnerable to an attack. Given that the Colonial hack netted millions of dollars, others will certainly try.

State officials, meanwhile, need to possess a clear understanding of what the private sector is doing to guard against attacks – and be willing to push firms that aren’t taking the threat seriously enough. Our leaders like to keep our regulations light, but it’s important for our state’s well-being that our government is encouraging business to set up safeguards if they haven’t already done so. We might be the country’s least populated state, but we have no shortage of tempting targets.

The Colonial hack caused plenty of problems, but it will soon fade to a distant memory in a year full of crazy news stories. But we cannot forget its lessons. It offered Wyoming a firm reminder that we also have vulnerabilities. Now is the time to ensure our defenses are ready. There’s no doubt that hackers will be looking to test them soon.

