Editorial board: Congress should address dependency on Russian uranium

We’ve all been horrified by the stories and images coming out of Ukraine in the two weeks since Russia attacked the country without provocation. We’ve watched as cities have been bombed, civilian areas have been targeted and innocent people have been killed by Russian bombs and bullets. The war has touched off a refugee crisis that hearkens back to World War II, with more than 1.5 million Ukrainians fleeing to countries to the west. Russian President Vladimir Putin appears undaunted by the near universal anger that his invasion has provoked, with many experts predicting he will double down. Somehow, the worst may be yet to come.

Most of the world has responded with wide-ranging sanctions that have already cratered the Russian economy. The ruble, for example, is at an all-time low relative to the dollar, and rating companies have indicated they suspect Russia will soon not be able to pay its debts. The sanctions have targeted multiple areas of the Russian economy, from its banking system to the oligarchs who’ve benefited under Putin. On top of that, scores of Western companies have pulled out of the country, leaving untold Russians without jobs or access to certain goods.

Russia is the world’s third-largest energy producer, and the sanctions have also taken aim at disrupting that critical portion of the country’s economy. In the earliest days of the war, Germany froze the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline. More recently, the U.S. banned imports of Russian oil. Even before the war and sanctions, the price of oil had been surging. Brent Crude, the international benchmark, spiked to over $100 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark, is also north of $100. At the pump, drivers are wincing as they pay $4 or $5 a gallon.

Russia is not only a major producer of fossil fuels. The country is also the world’s top supplier of nuclear fuel, exporting 35% of the world’s enriched uranium for reactors, according to Bloomberg. That reality took on new significance for Wyoming last summer when Bill Gates’ TerraPower and utility Rocky Mountain Power announced they were planning to site a next-generation demonstration reactor here. Under the project timeline, it’s supposed to begin operating in 2028.

The TerraPower reactor requires a very specific type of fuel: high-assay, low enriched uranium, which is also called HALEU. As Star-Tribune reporter Nicole Pollack wrote back in December, that fuel isn’t available commercially in the U.S. Instead, the bulk of it is produced by Russia. The Department of Energy has had plans in the works for some time to develop a program to address the matter, but it remains to be seen whether the war will move up that timetable.

In the past few weeks, a handful of state lawmakers on both sides of the aisle sought to ban the use of Russian uranium in the Wyoming reactor, but that effort was rebuffed. But questions over using Russian fuel remain: The U.S. is investing in next-generation nuclear reactors as a cleaner alternative to fossil fuels and as a bridge to a renewable future. But right now, those reactors need Russian fuel. How do we address this reality?

Putin’s reckless war highlights the problem with relying entirely on other countries for enriched uranium of the sort that would fuel the TerraPower reactor. These projects exist on a lengthy timeline, and we shouldn’t go into projects relying on a source of fuel that might not be available once it’s time to flip the switch. Congress should step up with funding to bring online sooner a U.S. program for HALEU production. It won’t be cheap, but reducing our dependence on a country such as Russia is worthy of that kind of investment.

