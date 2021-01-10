Editorial board: Defending the vote also protected our state's autonomy

After surviving a year as brutal as 2020, we didn’t expect anything could startle us. And yet the images of a mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters breaking into the U.S. Capitol, fighting with police and vandalizing the heart of our government inspired feelings of shock, outrage, sorrow and bewilderment.
As Americans, we are proud that we live in a country where power is transferred peacefully, where even after punishing campaigns, politicians win and lose with grace.
That didn’t happen this time. President Donald Trump lost, but refused to concede until Thursday night — more than two months after the election. Instead, he and his allies maintained — without evidence — that widespread voter fraud stole his victory. At every opportunity, he upped the rhetoric and stoked outrage, even as court after court, many occupied by judges he appointed, rejected his claims.
This stubborn refusal to acknowledge reality, to revel in conspiracy theories and aggrievement, culminated Wednesday in a violent mob breaching the U.S. Capitol as Congress attempted to certify the presidential vote. Five people died and scores were injured. One of the dead was a Capitol police officer who was struck by a rioter with a fire extinguisher. Several more officers were hurt.
When the riot ended, Congress returned to the Capitol and showed that violence and thuggery would not stop the will of the people from being carried out. And in the early hours of Thursday morning, Congress completed its duty, certifying the vote that will make Joe Biden our next president.
Meanwhile, several of Trump’s longtime advisers — Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and former Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney — resigned, with some saying they could not serve a president who incited a mob that attacked our Capitol.
While Wyoming is far removed from Washington, our three congressional leaders played notable roles in Wednesday’s events. One stayed true to a basic tenant of Wyoming: local control. One’s actions went against it. And one was mostly silent.
Rep. Liz Cheney spoke forcefully against the effort by some Republicans in Congress to overturn the election while also rightfully criticizing the president for inciting the crowd. She noted that while she might be disappointed with the election’s outcome, there was no actual evidence of fraud. And she argued effectively that allowing Congress to cast aside the will of the voters was simply unacceptable.
“Congress does not … have the authority to overturn state presidential election results by refusing to count electors and thereby substituting our views for the votes of the people in the states,” she wrote. “Doing so would be establishing a tyranny of Congress and stealing power from the states and the people in those states.”
This is an especially critical point for a state like ours, with the smallest population in the country. If we were to cede that power to Congress, Wyoming would inevitably lose autonomy to lawmakers representing larger and more powerful states. Do we really want senators and representatives from other states having the final say in how we run our elections? Do we want them to set aside the choice of our voters? Doing so would mean the end of our democracy.
Wyomingites tend to be inherently skeptical of the federal government — and not without cause. Our leaders maintain the best government is government closest to the people. Cheney rightfully remembered that as she pushed back against the demands from the president and his allies who sought to overturn the election. She deserves credit for standing up for Wyoming values, even when it meant being attacked by Trump and his supporters. She could have maintained a low profile and avoided much of the criticism she’s now facing. Instead, she defended Wyoming’s autonomy and our democratic process.
In the House, Cheney voted against objections to the Electoral College results. Sen. John Barrasso did the same in the Senate. But it’s important to note that while Cheney was loudly denouncing the move to reject the will of the voters, Barrasso waited until shortly before the certification process began to announce that he would certify the vote. We appreciate that Barrasso stood up for Wyoming values by protecting the rights of states to conduct their own elections. But he could have added his voice to the conversation earlier and more forcefully.
Wyoming’s newest member of Congress, Sen. Cynthia Lummis, also took center stage on Wednesday. In December, Lummis — like Cheney and Barrasso — said she recognized the Electoral College, which had by then selected Biden. But on Jan. 2, she joined with 10 other senators who said they would reject the results from a number of swing states until an emergency audit could be conducted.
Lummis and the other senators who objected to certification claimed there were unprecedented allegations of voter fraud. But they failed to acknowledge that those allegations stemmed from the president’s own insistence, beginning well before Nov. 3, that the election was rigged. Nor did they acknowledge that dozens of courts, with many judges appointed by Trump himself, had roundly rejected challenges to the election. The evidence simply isn’t there.
After the riot, four of the 11 senators removed their objections. So did Lummis — on the matter of Arizona. But she maintained her objection to certifying the results in Pennsylvania along with several other senators.
Lummis’ actions come with consequences. She helped stoke the growing mistrust of our elections system, which we fear will persist long after Trump has left the White House. And she strove against a basic tenant of Wyoming’s ethos. She attempted a big government solution — federalizing our elections process.
Consider what she did — only imagine Wyoming on the receiving end. Do you want senators and representatives from California or Colorado to try to override Wyoming’s elections? The new senator characterized her vote as one to raise awareness of election issues, noting that other lawmakers in the past have raised objections for that purpose. But there were many ways she could have accomplished that goal without contributing to the growing mistrust of our elections process.
It’s also worth noting that choosing to carry on with the objection hours after a mob attacked the seat of our government isn’t going to win Lummis friends in Congress. The person she replaced, Sen. Mike Enzi, was known for his ability to get things done. Being from a small state, Enzi used personal connections to be an effective senator. Choosing this path risks isolation for Lummis and Wyoming in legislative success. And in politics, a tarnished reputation is hard to overcome.
In a sporting event, the game’s over when time expires. In the case of this presidential election, the time had expired long before Wednesday. Many Wyomingites would have preferred a second term of Trump rather than a Biden presidency. But we hope — fervently — that our fellow citizens will respect the results and move forward. What’s truly at stake is more important than policy disagreements. It’s about ensuring that our Capitol, and our democracy, are never attacked again.