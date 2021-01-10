Editorial board: Defending the vote also protected our state's autonomy

Meanwhile, several of Trump’s longtime advisers — Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and former Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney — resigned, with some saying they could not serve a president who incited a mob that attacked our Capitol.

While Wyoming is far removed from Washington, our three congressional leaders played notable roles in Wednesday’s events. One stayed true to a basic tenant of Wyoming: local control. One’s actions went against it. And one was mostly silent.

Rep. Liz Cheney spoke forcefully against the effort by some Republicans in Congress to overturn the election while also rightfully criticizing the president for inciting the crowd. She noted that while she might be disappointed with the election’s outcome, there was no actual evidence of fraud. And she argued effectively that allowing Congress to cast aside the will of the voters was simply unacceptable.

“Congress does not … have the authority to overturn state presidential election results by refusing to count electors and thereby substituting our views for the votes of the people in the states,” she wrote. “Doing so would be establishing a tyranny of Congress and stealing power from the states and the people in those states.”

