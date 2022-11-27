Editorial board: Despite a tumultuous year, there's plenty to be thankful for

You don’t have to look hard to find goodness in our community, even amid a year that has been so challenging.

Just this past week, a Casper couple teamed with Eggington’s restaurant and the Boys & Girls Club to donate Thanksgiving meals for a thousand people. La Cocina restaurant opened its doors on Thursday to those in need of a meal, offering free food and even deliveries. The Salvation Army and Joshua’s Storehouse handed out hundreds of meals. And the Central Wyoming Rescue Mission cared for the hungry and the homeless over the holiday.

As an editorial board, we’ve written plenty about subjects that frustrate, that anger, that stir outrage. But as we enter the holiday season, there’s also plenty to be grateful for as well.

Wyoming’s economic outlook is brighter than we’ve seen in some time. We endured a rough couple years. The COVID-19 pandemic slammed the brakes on our economy. Demand for fuel plummeted, hamstringing our energy industry and denying revenue to state coffers. But higher prices this year means our state budget outlook is rosy. We’re no longer talking cuts and layoffs.

We also weathered a difficult political year. This summer, it seemed all of the country’s political angst was focused on Wyoming and the Republican House race. Suddenly, everyone had an opinion on our politics, which have become increasingly polarized. Wyoming’s political world, once somewhat insulated from the national discourse, became nearly identical to it.

There’s been a rise in politicians who are not interested in compromise. But pragmatists and problem solvers continue to hold many of the most critical spots in the executive and legislative branches, including the governor’s office.

Meanwhile, the 1-Cent tax passed by a healthy margin in November, demonstrating what we see as the voter’s sensible support of Casper’s most critical services: police and fire, roads and sewer.

And we’re grateful for all of the nonprofits and volunteers who serve our community so well, not only over Thanksgiving, but year round. They are one of the reasons that Wyoming remains so strong.

It’s easy to dwell on the negative. But as we finish this weekend of Thanksgiving, there is much in Wyoming to be grateful for.