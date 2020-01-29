Editorial board: Development reviews shouldn't take so long to complete

But since that time, the tilt has moved in the other direction, to the point that the average assessment now takes 4.5 years. That’s too long for any certainty – for producers, for conservationists and for the public. Recognizing this, Sen. John Barrasso has been pushing for reforming NEPA for some time.

Requiring the assessments to be finished in two years in reasonable. That should be plenty of time for regulators to gather data, perform studies and hold meetings for the public to comment. At the same time, it will provide industry with a more realistic time frame to as it relates to market demand. That time limit strikes a healthy balance between the need for regulation and the need for business to move at a reasonable pace.

That said, we do offer a word of caution that, while trying to reform NEPA, the administration doesn’t tilt the balance too far in the other direction. Many of us make Wyoming home because of its open spaces and outdoor opportunities. What makes these spaces so special is they remain relatively unspoiled. Any reform effort should keep this in mind, especially considering tourism is the state’s second largest industry.

Ultimately, we think moving the time limit to two years is a thoughtful reform that will help Wyoming’s industry while maintaining protections on the open spaces we all treasure. It creates a more even balance between business and conservation, which benefits all of Wyoming.

