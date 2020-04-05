Editorial board: Do the right thing and we'll all get through this sooner

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The advice has been – all things considered – simple.

Stay home whenever possible. Wash your hands. Avoid large groups. Shop on your own and only when necessary. Order online and get delivery. And whatever you do, don’t leave your house if you or someone you’ve been in contact with has been sick.

There’s good reason for this. COVID-19, the disease called by coronavirus, is considerably more deadly than the flu. There is no cure, and any vaccine is estimated to be at least a year away. And there are only so many hospitals, ventilators and ICU beds in Wyoming. As other states and countries have demonstrated, that’s why it’s so important to limit the spread, so that our hospitals and our health care providers are not overwhelmed.

And yet the simple advice, handed down from our governor, our state health officer and countless local officials, has not been heeded by everyone.

Consider that people are still failing to observe the basic recommendations to remain six feet from one another in public. They’re still gathering together and socializing. They aren’t maintaining social distancing – sometimes doing the exact opposite. Some say the government can’t tell them what to do. Others don’t see the risk and so don’t heed the advice.