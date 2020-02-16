Editorial board: Don't want Medicaid expansion? What's your alternative?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

This is not hyperbole. One Wyoming specific study found that one-third of the health care costs shouldered by our employers actually pays for the care of the uninsured. Imagine what our businesses could do if they weren’t suffering under that economic weight.

Some, predictably, will denigrate the uninsured. Why didn’t you find coverage? You’re a freeloader whose luck ran out.

Except that’s not really what happens. The population that Medicaid expansion targets is largely the working poor. Think of the person who helps your elderly parent to the bathroom. The server at your favorite diner. The part-time student who delivers you pizza when it’s too cold to leave the house.

All of these people serve in jobs that we rely on. Yet when they get sick, our collective response has been to shrug. And so the simple act of being unlucky means a medical bankruptcy or cripplingly high debt.

Similarly, it’s not fair to our Wyoming hospitals to provide care knowing that bills will never be paid. It’s not fair either to our providers, who work long hours to treat their neighbors and community.

And arguments that it’s too expensive ring hollow. Projections show it would cost Wyoming $9 million a year. That’s less than the cost of the Natrona County swimming pool project.