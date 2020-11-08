Editorial board: Don't let hecklers stop conversations about COVID-19

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The people who chose to derail an important public meeting embarrassed our community. They were not protecting our rights or defending Wyoming’s economy. They robbed the public of vital information during a pandemic that has begun to swamp our hospitals and kill Wyomingites at increasingly high rates. (Last month, there were a record 37 announced COVID-19-related deaths. In only one week of November, Wyoming has already recorded 27.) The acted as bullies, pure and simple, and they couldn’t abide by the basic rules that are required for a civil, democratic society to function: take turns, don’t interrupt and treat others with respect.

It also important to note just how flawed their arguments are. As the CEO of Wyoming Medical Center noted during the meeting, people in the crowd were arguing that a hospital that’s promoted mask wearing to save lives is also trying to profit off the deaths of COVID patients. How does that make sense? Why are we ignoring the same doctors who have for years saved the lives of countless Wyomingites?