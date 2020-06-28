Editorial board: Don't let university leaders keep public information from you

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The University of Wyoming still wants to keep you in the dark.

Last year, the richly funded school spent more than $42,000 of taxpayer money in a failed attempt to keep you from learning why its popular president departed. That effort failed when a judge ruled that the university incorrectly used exemptions in Wyoming’s public records law to block the release of documents related to an investigation of former President Laurie Nichols.

You’d think university lawyers and leaders would have learned their lesson after being successfully sued by four media organizations, including the Casper Star-Tribune. Hardly. Instead of embracing the spirit of the public records statute that keeps citizens informed about their government, school officials are now seeking to change the law to make it easier for them block the release of information. Their lobbyist – paid by you, the taxpayer – is now working to convince lawmakers to change the statute so you’ll know even less about what goes on at your university.

Now, university officials won’t say that. They’ll tell you that they are merely trying to clarify the judge’s ruling and protect the privacy of government workers. Nonsense. Wyoming’s public records laws lean towards transparency. The university’s effort is a move in the opposite direction.