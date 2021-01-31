Editorial board: Don't turn out the lights on Wyoming's energy workers

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But more than anything, we worry about our workers.

The Biden administration says it will create “good-paying union jobs” as part of its efforts to move the country to a future with less reliance on fossil fuels. The administration envisions finding employment for energy workers by restoring former mine sites or capping abandoned wells, among other things.

But there are many unresolved questions that demand answers. How many jobs will there really be for Wyoming’s energy workers? How exactly will they be retrained? And who pays their bills in the meantime?

It is easy to say jobs will be available – just as it has been easy for Wyoming leadership to tout economic diversification – but will that require workers to move in the process? Will those jobs be comparable? What about the workers who live in small towns that might not have the infrastructure for an ambitious new green energy project? What happens to those communities?