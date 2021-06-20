Editorial board: Drought could have profound implications for Wyoming, Mountain West

Wildfire might be the most acute concern, but it’s surely not the only one. Water is also critical for our agricultural industry. Ranchers need moisture to provide enough feed for their cattle. Farmers need water to nourish their crops. In central Wyoming, we are blessed with a system of reservoirs that store water for lean years. But even so, drought makes things more difficult for our ag community.

A lack of water could affect other areas of or society as well. Water is a necessary requirement for development and for industry. If there isn’t enough water to go around, that could slow new growth at a time when Wyoming especially needs it.

With drought, there is no easy fix. We are, unfortunately, at the mercy of Mother Nature. But there are steps we can take. We can be thoughtful about how we use water, taking pains to avoid wasting it. And we can all do our part to prevent wildfires by following fire restrictions, properly dousing campfires, keeping vehicles off dry grass and properly disposing of cigarettes.

The reality of drought isn’t likely to leave us soon. Long-term weather patterns such as La Nina are at play, meaning it’s possible that we’ll be dealing with this reality for years. And with our climate warming, drought and wildfires could become more common across the West. Water is our most precious commodity. We would all be wise to remember that as summer begins.

The opinions of the Casper Star-Tribune Editorial Board represent the views of a majority of its members. Not all members will necessarily agree on all parts of a published editorial.

