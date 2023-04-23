If you’ve ever been caught in a current, you know swimming against it isn’t the answer. You can plow headlong into the rushing waters, but it will only leave you tired and in danger of drowning. But by simply swimming with the stream, you can make your way to shore — and safety.

The same holds true when it’s an economic current. It is well established by now that Wyoming’s coal industry is on the decline due in large part to falling demand and increased competition from natural gas and renewables. There’s simply fewer customers out there for coal, which means no amount of regulatory changes will fix the problem.

Consider that last month, Rocky Mountain Power, the largest utility operating in Wyoming, published its latest long-term plan for the state. It showed that by decade’s end, only two of its 11 coal-burning units here will still be operating. And it expects to ditch coal seven years earlier than previously planned at Jim Bridger, the largest coal-fired power plant in the West.

Many of our politicians seem to believe we can legislate or litigate our way out of this problem by forcing the market to accept our coal. But those attempts have proved to be like swimming upstream — wasting precious energy with little result.

Rather than fighting the market, there are solutions that can help our coal communities transition to a more sustainable future. One involves taking advantage of the infrastructure that has already been created to serve coal mines and repurposing it to encourage emerging industries and new ventures to set up shop in coal communities.

A new report found that reusing coal assets — power lines, machines and buildings, for example — could save hundreds of millions of dollars for industries looking to establish themselves at the sites of former mines. It would also have the benefit of reusing existing lands while avoiding disruption to migration corridors, Rusty Bell, director of the Campbell County Office of Economic Transition, noted in a recent column for the Star-Tribune.

It’s natural for many to recoil at the idea as a betrayal of Wyoming’s coal industry. But in reality, making use of these resources will actually help these coal communities thrive long into the future. That infrastructure could attract businesses that will provide jobs for the sons and daughters of our coal miners.

We’re seeing hints of the concept in action. The advanced nuclear reactor planned for Kemmerer will use much of the existing infrastructure of the Naughton Power Plant. That will mean more good paying jobs for a community that would have lost them once the coal plant was retired.

In the Powder River Basin, meanwhile, the Gillette College Tech Center is now housing the Office of Economic Transition, which is working, as the Gillette News Record reported, to grow existing businesses while creating an environment for new ones. The fact that people in the heart of coal country are looking to the future is laudable — and serves as an example for the rest of us.

Wyoming’s history is full of examples of ranchers changing gears and planting a different crop when the market changed. We should use that history as a guide as we now navigate a difficult season for coal country. Fighting the current won’t get us anywhere. To swim, we need to embrace change.