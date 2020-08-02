Editorial board: Empathy and compassion will help us weather these difficult times (copy)

A long-sought memorandum of understanding between the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Nuclear Regulatory Commission recently clarified how the two federal agencies oversee the domestic uranium industry, including the operations, restoration and maintenance of mine sites in Wyoming.
In 2019, President Trump established the United States Nuclear Fuel Working Group to study the effects of uranium imports on the domestic uranium industry. This group found nuclear power is intrinsically tied to our national security and, finding the industry in near collapse, requested $150 million in 2021 to build a uranium reserve to boost demand for domestic uranium. The Secretary of Commerce also suggested continuing a cap, or creating a quota, to limit or ban the import of nuclear fuel fabricated in Russia or China, on national security grounds, to prevent Russia from literally destroying all U.S. processing capabilities by flooding the market with inexpensive nuclear fuel and other products.
While the MOU only affects future rule making, the agreement is good news for a Wyoming industry that has struggled to find traction in recent years and in which, according to industry sources, production has declined to essentially zero.
Governor Mark Gordon said this week that the uranium industry is “absolutely essential to Wyoming,” and noted that uranium powers our nation. Uranium fueled some 20 percent of electricity generated in the United States in 2018. Today, according to industry sources, less and less of that is generated using domestic uranium. In fact, Russia’s share in the U.S. is estimated at nearly 50 percent of market demand.
This highlights a problem that needs to be addressed. The domestic industry has declined significantly over the past 20 years, not because there was no market for the product, but because of foreign competition from state-owned suppliers, mainly Russia and her satellites like Kazakhstan, and China.
Some of these countries do not burden themselves with environmental concerns, something we strongly oppose, because it is treacherous, dangerous and grievously short-sighted. But these countries have strategically targeted the U.S. and flooded our market with cheaper product, making it difficult for domestic uranium to compete. As everybody knows, price matters, and so foreign government-backed suppliers have come to dominate the U.S. and world markets. And as their market share decreased, so did the strength of our domestic uranium industry.
One might think that’s OK; if the US can’t compete on price, too bad. So what if the uranium industry is weak?
A major consideration, however, should be that much of our defense depends on nuclear power; for example our nuclear-powered fleet of aircraft carriers and nuclear-powered submarines.
The United States currently buys the uranium it needs from foreign countries that are often not our friends. Our industry is not competing with foreign industry; they are competing with foreign state-owned suppliers. That is wholly different. What happens if the world turns upside-down and we do not have a dependable supply of the mineral that powers our national defense? Imagine how Vladimir Putin might answer that question.
Governor Gordon is right. Wyoming’s uranium industry is absolutely essential, not only for Wyoming’s economy, but for the security of our entire nation.
Clarifying who is in charge of regulation between two large federal agencies is a good step towards allowing a deflated industry to inflate itself.
Hopefully, the federal government will create the reserve fund to boost domestic markets.
And a federal quota? In this case one would be smart. Very smart.
