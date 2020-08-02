Editorial board: Empathy and compassion will help us weather these difficult times (copy)

This highlights a problem that needs to be addressed. The domestic industry has declined significantly over the past 20 years, not because there was no market for the product, but because of foreign competition from state-owned suppliers, mainly Russia and her satellites like Kazakhstan, and China.

Some of these countries do not burden themselves with environmental concerns, something we strongly oppose, because it is treacherous, dangerous and grievously short-sighted. But these countries have strategically targeted the U.S. and flooded our market with cheaper product, making it difficult for domestic uranium to compete. As everybody knows, price matters, and so foreign government-backed suppliers have come to dominate the U.S. and world markets. And as their market share decreased, so did the strength of our domestic uranium industry.

One might think that’s OK; if the US can’t compete on price, too bad. So what if the uranium industry is weak?

A major consideration, however, should be that much of our defense depends on nuclear power; for example our nuclear-powered fleet of aircraft carriers and nuclear-powered submarines.