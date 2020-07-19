Editorial board: Empathy and compassion will help us weather these difficult times

Gordon went on to defend the rights of business owners to decide whether patrons should wear masks, which can help reduce the likelihood of spreading the virus. But he also made an even more fundamental point: Why isn’t there greater concern for taking care of fellow Wyomingites?

“There is no constitutional right that says you can put others in harm’s way,” he said. “Let’s behave and let’s be mindful of our neighbors. That’s the country I grew up in. That’s the neighborhood I grew up in.”

Because the decision to wear a mask or take the pandemic serious isn’t simply about protecting yourself. It isn’t necessarily about the risk you personally face. It’s about the risk to your community, your neighbors and your friends. It’s about the store clerk who has to spend eight hours bagging groceries, who had no ability to work remotely or decide who she comes in contact with. What does it say if you’re unwilling to wear a cotton mask for 15 minutes to lessen the chance that she gets sick?

People have every right to be frustrated about the pandemic. And they have every right to risk their own health. That’s their choice. But if we’re going to get through this, it will take empathy and understanding. It will require a consideration of more than ourselves. People of our state have the capacity for great compassion and caring. It is those qualities that will help us through these difficult days.

