Editorial board: Even during a difficult year, there is much to be thankful for

At first blush, it might not seem like there’s much to be thankful for right now. In a year that’s been hard everywhere, not a lot seems to be going right in Wyoming. This fall, the pandemic has swamped our hospitals and stressed our health system. We’ve experienced about seven times as many deaths from COVID-19 as the deadliest flu season on record in Wyoming. And there is no hint, unfortunately, that the virus is letting up.

The pandemic delivered a one-two punch to our economy. There were the direct effects in the form of closed businesses and less demand for many goods and services. But the pandemic also knocked Wyoming’s energy industry at a time when it was already facing headwinds from diminishing demand for coal, a glut in natural gas and an oil price drop brought on by global forces.

This summer and fall, we’ve endured major cuts to the state budget that will mean fewer services for children and older adults. Community colleges and the University of Wyoming are also taking hits. Meanwhile, even more cuts are ahead, with public schools bracing for reductions.

Still, even with all of that happening, there are still things to be thankful for. And now, as much as at any time, it’s important to recognize them.