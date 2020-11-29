Editorial board: Even during a difficult year, there is much to be thankful for

At first blush, it might not seem like there’s much to be thankful for right now. In a year that’s been hard everywhere, not a lot seems to be going right in Wyoming. This fall, the pandemic has swamped our hospitals and stressed our health system. We’ve experienced about seven times as many deaths from COVID-19 as the deadliest flu season on record in Wyoming. And there is no hint, unfortunately, that the virus is letting up.
The pandemic delivered a one-two punch to our economy. There were the direct effects in the form of closed businesses and less demand for many goods and services. But the pandemic also knocked Wyoming’s energy industry at a time when it was already facing headwinds from diminishing demand for coal, a glut in natural gas and an oil price drop brought on by global forces.
This summer and fall, we’ve endured major cuts to the state budget that will mean fewer services for children and older adults. Community colleges and the University of Wyoming are also taking hits. Meanwhile, even more cuts are ahead, with public schools bracing for reductions.
Still, even with all of that happening, there are still things to be thankful for. And now, as much as at any time, it’s important to recognize them.
We are thankful to the health care providers in cities and town across Wyoming who are working long hours in difficult conditions to treat not only COVID-19 patients, but all the other more typical illnesses and diseases. We’ve heard stories of providers who’ve worked weeks on end, who’ve given up weekends and time with family to serve our communities. We know they are often working in close proximity to a disease that the rest of us are trying to avoid. For that, they deserve our gratitude and thanks.
We’re thankful for the teachers and other educators who continue to go to school each day. On top of their normal responsibilities, they’ve worked to keep their students healthy and safe. All they while, they’ve had to contend with quarantines, a substitute shortage and the need to do double duty sometimes as virtual educators. Amid the recent staffing crunch, they’ve stood in for one another during a stressful and difficult time. We are grateful for all they do.
It’s also important to recognize the contributions of the workers and business owners who continue to provide the services and supplies we rely on. They’ve had to contend with public health orders, employee absences, declining demand and more. They’ve adjusted to this new reality, often with positivity and ingenuity. And we are thankful for that.
Many of us enjoyed the holiday differently than in years past. Perhaps there were fewer people at your Thanksgiving table. Perhaps you stayed home instead of traveling to see relatives. Yes, there were disappointments. But we should be thankful that despite all of the difficulties, we’ve made it this far. And we can buoy our resolve with the knowledge that at least three vaccines are nearly ready and appear to be highly effective against the virus. At some point, the pandemic will end. Life will start to return to normal.
Yes, it’s been a difficult year for Wyoming and the rest of the world. But better days might finally be ahead.
