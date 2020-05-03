Editorial board: Federal government should pause plan until pandemic ebbs

That decision is contrary to the wishes of the Sweetwater County Board of Commissioners, who formally asked the BLM to postpone the plan’s release due to the pandemic. Put more simply, the federal government is pressing forward with its plans over the objections of local officials who represent the citizens in the communities with the most at stake. That’s simply not the way public comment periods are intended to work.

Yes, a 90-day public comment period will still happen. And yes, there are other means to communicate, including online meetings. However, those meetings are more difficult to participate in – they require, at the very least, a computer and a high-speed internet connection – and they can be confusing for folks who aren’t comfortable with the latest in technology.

And just as important, many people have more immediate concerns. Even someone who cares deeply about public land issues still has to think first about having enough money to provide for themselves and their families. They need to be healthy enough and have the time necessary to study the document before they can provide adequate feedback.

Even past proponents of completing the plan with haste have come forward seeking a delay.